Nokia Smart TV images leaked ahead of India launch

  Nokia Smart TV powered by JBL Audio leaked in images ahead of India launch
Nokia Smart TV powered by JBL Audio leaked in images ahead of India launch

The company is expected to launch its first television lineup in India soon, and it is likely to start with a 55-inch smart television. So far, Nokia has confirmed exclusive partnership with Flipkart for the distribution.

  • Published: November 25, 2019 1:08 PM IST
HMD Global has already announced that it will foray into the television segment with Nokia-branded smart TVs. The company is expected to launch its first television lineup in India soon, and it is likely to start with a 55-inch smart television. So far, Nokia has confirmed exclusive partnership with Flipkart for the distribution.

Now ahead of the launch, a couple of images of the alleged Nokia Smart TV has surfaced online. The leaked two images of alleged Nokia television has been published by Digit. The images tease corner frame design from two angles. We can see the tiny brushed metal finish top left corner and the bottom top right with an attached soundbar and the “Sound by JBL” branding.

Earlier this month, the Nokia smart TV was spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) database. The certification confirmed that there will be a 55-inch panel with 4K Ultra HD resolution and will have the JBL Audio.

Rumors around the upcoming Nokia TV also include Android TV operating system base on Android Pie. It has also been said that the television will come preinstalled with Google Play Store and it will support Intelligent Dimming technology.

Nokia television is expected to compete with OnePlus TV, Mi TV and Motorola TV in India. Flipkart has already brought Motorola Smart TVs to the Indian market as part of its strategic relationship. Flipkart says it will leverage its understanding of the needs of Indian consumers in the smart TV market. The Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce company said the launch is backed by its own consumer insights.

