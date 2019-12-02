comscore Nokia Smart TV price leaked: India launch date, Flipkart offers | BGR India
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Nokia Smart TV price, availability details leaked ahead of India launch on December 5
News

Nokia Smart TV price, availability details leaked ahead of India launch on December 5

Smart TVs

Nokia is the latest entrant into India's fast growing smart TV space. The first Nokia Smart TV will launch later this week on December 5. Check out what we know so far on the upcoming Nokia Smart TV.

  • Updated: December 2, 2019 10:48 AM IST
nokia-stock-image-getty

The smart TV space in India is set to get its latest entrant this week – Nokia. The first Nokia-branded smart TVs will launch on December 5. We already have a fair idea on what to expect from the upcoming launch. Now, another leak allegedly reveals Nokia Smart TV India price and availability details.

Nokia Smart TV features leak

As per leaks, the first Nokia Smart TV will be 55-inch in size and offer support for 4K UHD resolution. It will come with model number ‘55CAUHDN’, and run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The Google Play Store will be built-in letting users download more apps for their TV.

Apart from 4K UHD support, the Nokia Smart TV will reportedly also feature an ‘Intelligent Dimming technology’. This will help the panel offer deeper blacks for better contrast. The Nokia Smart TV assembly will take place in Hyderabad, The Mobile Indian reports. It will be assembled by Skyworth India Electronics, a subsidiary of China-based Skyworth Overseas Development Company, along with Skyquad.

Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K UHD display gets certified in India, launch is imminent

Also Read

Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K UHD display gets certified in India, launch is imminent

It is already known that JBL will help offer audio for the smart TV. This sounds promising since most affordable smart TVs don’t offer good audio experience. Buyers invariably have to further invest in an external soundbar for the right audio experience.

Nokia Smart TV price in India, availability

The first Nokia Smart TV will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The e-commerce giant recently launched Motorola-branded smart TVs in India as well. We saw the simultaneous launch of six Motorola Smart TVs starting from 32-inch and going up to 65-inch.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review: Simply irresistible

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review: Simply irresistible

With Nokia Smart TV however, the companies are taking a more cautious approach. There is likely to be only one 55-inch model launching this week, and it will reportedly cost around Rs 40,000. On launch, it will take on rival smart TVs from brands like Xiaomi, Vu, iFFALCON, and Thomson to name a few.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 2, 2019 10:46 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 2, 2019 10:48 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review
Review
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review
Realme X2 gets new Avocado color option in China

News

Realme X2 gets new Avocado color option in China

BSNL Rs 999 long-validity prepaid plan launched

Telecom

BSNL Rs 999 long-validity prepaid plan launched

LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

News

LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

Nokia Smart TV pricing, availability details leaked

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV pricing, availability details leaked

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

TicWatch E2 Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Realme X2 gets new Avocado color option in China

LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

Vivo V17 leaked poster confirms punch-hole display

Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features

FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia Smart TV pricing, availability details leaked

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV pricing, availability details leaked
Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more

News

Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more
Flipkart Big Shopping Days; Top 10 smartphone deals

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days; Top 10 smartphone deals
Infinix Band 5 Review

Review

Infinix Band 5 Review
Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Top deals teased

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Top deals teased

हिंदी समाचार

FASTag Deadline Extended : फास्टैग अनिवार्य करने की समय सीमा 15 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी

Nokia TV की भारत में कीमत और उपलब्धता की जानकारी हुई लीक

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Vivo S1 और V15 Pro स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में हुई कटौती, ये है नई कीमत

 Reliance Jio ने भी बढ़ाई प्रीपेड प्लान्स की दरें, 6 दिसंबर से लागू होंगे नए प्लान

News

Realme X2 gets new Avocado color option in China
News
Realme X2 gets new Avocado color option in China
LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

News

LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out
Vivo V17 leaked poster confirms punch-hole display

News

Vivo V17 leaked poster confirms punch-hole display
Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features

News

Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features
FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15

News

FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15