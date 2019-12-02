The smart TV space in India is set to get its latest entrant this week – Nokia. The first Nokia-branded smart TVs will launch on December 5. We already have a fair idea on what to expect from the upcoming launch. Now, another leak allegedly reveals Nokia Smart TV India price and availability details.

Nokia Smart TV features leak

As per leaks, the first Nokia Smart TV will be 55-inch in size and offer support for 4K UHD resolution. It will come with model number ‘55CAUHDN’, and run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The Google Play Store will be built-in letting users download more apps for their TV.

Apart from 4K UHD support, the Nokia Smart TV will reportedly also feature an ‘Intelligent Dimming technology’. This will help the panel offer deeper blacks for better contrast. The Nokia Smart TV assembly will take place in Hyderabad, The Mobile Indian reports. It will be assembled by Skyworth India Electronics, a subsidiary of China-based Skyworth Overseas Development Company, along with Skyquad.

It is already known that JBL will help offer audio for the smart TV. This sounds promising since most affordable smart TVs don’t offer good audio experience. Buyers invariably have to further invest in an external soundbar for the right audio experience.

Nokia Smart TV price in India, availability

The first Nokia Smart TV will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The e-commerce giant recently launched Motorola-branded smart TVs in India as well. We saw the simultaneous launch of six Motorola Smart TVs starting from 32-inch and going up to 65-inch.

With Nokia Smart TV however, the companies are taking a more cautious approach. There is likely to be only one 55-inch model launching this week, and it will reportedly cost around Rs 40,000. On launch, it will take on rival smart TVs from brands like Xiaomi, Vu, iFFALCON, and Thomson to name a few.