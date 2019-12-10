comscore Nokia Smart TV sale in India today at 12PM: Price, features, sale offers
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Nokia Smart TV sale in India today at 12PM: Price, features, sale offers, availability
News

Nokia Smart TV sale in India today at 12PM: Price, features, sale offers, availability

Smart TVs

The 55-inch Nokia 4K Smart TV is set to go on sale in India today. This Nokia TV is priced at Rs 41,999 in the country. You can also get a decent discount on Nokia's latest television.

  • Updated: December 10, 2019 11:07 AM IST
nokia-smart-tv-flipkart-bgr-india-10

The Nokia Smart TV will go on sale in India today at 12:00PM. The company recently launched its latest 55-inch 4K Nokia TV in India. Customers will be able to buy the Nokia Smart TV via Flipkart’s website. The smart TV uses JBL audio technology for superior sound quality and even features 24 Watt speakers. The e-commerce giant says it will provide Complete TV Protection for Nokia Smart TVs, available at a launch price of Rs 999. Read on to find out everything about the Nokia-branded smart TV.

Nokia Smart TV: Price in India, features, sale offers and more

The 55-inch Nokia 4K Smart TV price in India starts from Rs 41,999. It will be available in India via Flipkart. As for the offers, you can get flat Rs 2,000 discount on all Credit card, Debit card, Net Banking, and EMI options. One can also avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. The company is also offering 1-year warranty on this smart TV.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

The 4K TV draws its power from a PureX quad-core processor. The brand is offering its first TV in 2.25GB of RAM option. The 55-inch Nokia Smart TV comes with features like the Intelligent Dimming technology, Dolby Vision and HDR 10. The company claims that the TV can deliver content that is brighter, sharper and more vivid.

It is backed by Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital and DTS TruSurround technologies. The TV also features bottom-firing speakers, which the company says can offer users powerful audio. Furthermore, the company’s first Smart TV also supports Clear View technology and Clear Sound technology that will help reduce noise for digitally streamed content.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 10, 2019 11:06 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 10, 2019 11:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Microsoft to shut down the Wunderlist app on May 6, 2020
News
Microsoft to shut down the Wunderlist app on May 6, 2020
Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8 sale today: Price in India, sale details, specifications

News

Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8 sale today: Price in India, sale details, specifications

Nokia Smart TV sale in India today at 12PM: Price, features, sale offers, availability

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV sale in India today at 12PM: Price, features, sale offers, availability

How to get Rs 400 off on Realme Buds Air

Deals

How to get Rs 400 off on Realme Buds Air

OnePlus AirPods rival to reportedly launch soon

Wearables

OnePlus AirPods rival to reportedly launch soon

Most Popular

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Microsoft to shut down the Wunderlist app on May 6, 2020

Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8 sale today: Price in India, sale details, specifications

PUBG Bluehole mode to stop safe zone campers; details

Redmi K30, Redmi laptop launch today: Expected features, live stream details

Huawei set to bring Harmony OS to its smartphones in 2020

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia Smart TV sale in India today at 12PM: Price, features, sale offers, availability

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV sale in India today at 12PM: Price, features, sale offers, availability
OnePlus TV gets Netflix app support with the latest update

News

OnePlus TV gets Netflix app support with the latest update
Telefunken 40-inch Full HD Smart TV launched in India

Smart TVs

Telefunken 40-inch Full HD Smart TV launched in India
Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official

News

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official
Nokia 6.2 gets another price cut in India: How to get it for Rs 12,150

Deals

Nokia 6.2 gets another price cut in India: How to get it for Rs 12,150

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Buds Air पर ऐसे मिल रहा है 400 रुपये डिस्काउंट

Nokia Smart TV की सेल आज, जानें कीमत, सेल ऑफर्स और फीचर्स

Vivo V17 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: प्राइस, फीचर्स और कैमरा में कौन है दमदार

Xiaomi Redmi K30 फोन आज होगा चीन में लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट Live Streaming

Vodafone-Idea ने पेश किए अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग बेनिफिट के साथ 219 और 449 रुपये वाले प्लान

News

Microsoft to shut down the Wunderlist app on May 6, 2020
News
Microsoft to shut down the Wunderlist app on May 6, 2020
Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8 sale today: Price in India, sale details, specifications

News

Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8 sale today: Price in India, sale details, specifications
PUBG Bluehole mode to stop safe zone campers; details

News

PUBG Bluehole mode to stop safe zone campers; details
Redmi K30, Redmi laptop launch today: Expected features, live stream details

News

Redmi K30, Redmi laptop launch today: Expected features, live stream details
Huawei set to bring Harmony OS to its smartphones in 2020

News

Huawei set to bring Harmony OS to its smartphones in 2020