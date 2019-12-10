The Nokia Smart TV will go on sale in India today at 12:00PM. The company recently launched its latest 55-inch 4K Nokia TV in India. Customers will be able to buy the Nokia Smart TV via Flipkart’s website. The smart TV uses JBL audio technology for superior sound quality and even features 24 Watt speakers. The e-commerce giant says it will provide Complete TV Protection for Nokia Smart TVs, available at a launch price of Rs 999. Read on to find out everything about the Nokia-branded smart TV.

Nokia Smart TV: Price in India, features, sale offers and more

The 55-inch Nokia 4K Smart TV price in India starts from Rs 41,999. It will be available in India via Flipkart. As for the offers, you can get flat Rs 2,000 discount on all Credit card, Debit card, Net Banking, and EMI options. One can also avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. The company is also offering 1-year warranty on this smart TV.

The 4K TV draws its power from a PureX quad-core processor. The brand is offering its first TV in 2.25GB of RAM option. The 55-inch Nokia Smart TV comes with features like the Intelligent Dimming technology, Dolby Vision and HDR 10. The company claims that the TV can deliver content that is brighter, sharper and more vivid.

It is backed by Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital and DTS TruSurround technologies. The TV also features bottom-firing speakers, which the company says can offer users powerful audio. Furthermore, the company’s first Smart TV also supports Clear View technology and Clear Sound technology that will help reduce noise for digitally streamed content.

The 55-inch 4K Smart TV sports a bezel-less design. The television ships with Android 9 Pie-based Android TV operating system on the software end. The Google Play Store will be built-in letting users download more apps for their TV. It comes with Google Voice Assistant and hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube. This Nokia-branded TV will take on the likes of Xiaomi, Motorola, Vu, iFFALCON, Thomson, and more.