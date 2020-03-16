Nokia Smart TV to soon get a 43-inch variant on Flipkart

Nokia is set to start offering a new variant of its smart TV in India. The Finnish company is set to introduce a 43-inch version of its smart TV on Flipkart. To recall, Nokia had launched the 55-inch smart TV exclusively in the online market via Flipkart. Now, the Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce giant has posted a teaser of the upcoming device. If the teaser is anything to go by, it seems like Nokia is preparing a smaller version of its smart TV already available in the country.

Nokia to introduce a new TV in India

The details about Nokia launching a 43-inch smart TV was first reported by Nokiapoweruser. The report notes that the new TV will be a more affordable version of the larger 55-inch model. Nokia’s 55-inch smart TV has been available for purchase in India for the past three months. The report further notes that Nokia will be able to reduce price by using a smaller 43-inch panel. The full specifications of this upcoming 43-inch variant remains unknown but it might share some features with the larger model.

If you liked the design of Nokia’s 55-inch smart TV but held off due to its screen size then this might be aimed at you. The 43-inch Nokia smart TV is expected to come with JBL branded speakers. It is also expected to support Intelligent Dimming, DTS TruSurround and Dolby Audio. The smart TV will, of course, run Android TV operating system and will also support Google Assistant. Nokiapoweruser notes that the smart TV could be priced at around Rs 30,999 when it becomes official.

To recall, Flipkart has been trying to bring smartphone makers to the smart TV market as well. It has already introduced Motorola-branded smart TV in different screen sizes. The company has also added Nokia to that lineup but the company offers only a 55-inch model. With the introduction of the 43-inch model, Nokia will have a competitive product in a market dominated by the likes of Xiaomi, Vu and other TV brands. It could also be a premium offering in this segment.