comscore Nokia Smart TV to soon get a 43-inch variant on Flipkart | BGR India
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Nokia Smart TV to soon get a 43-inch variant; will be available on Flipkart
News

Nokia Smart TV to soon get a 43-inch variant; will be available on Flipkart

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV is currently available only in 55-inch variant. With the 43-inch variant, Nokia will compete against Xiaomi, Vu and others in the smart TV market.

  • Updated: March 16, 2020 4:47 PM IST
nokia-smart-tv-flipkart-bgr-india-18

Nokia is set to start offering a new variant of its smart TV in India. The Finnish company is set to introduce a 43-inch version of its smart TV on Flipkart. To recall, Nokia had launched the 55-inch smart TV exclusively in the online market via Flipkart. Now, the Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce giant has posted a teaser of the upcoming device. If the teaser is anything to go by, it seems like Nokia is preparing a smaller version of its smart TV already available in the country.

Related Stories


Nokia to introduce a new TV in India

The details about Nokia launching a 43-inch smart TV was first reported by Nokiapoweruser. The report notes that the new TV will be a more affordable version of the larger 55-inch model. Nokia’s 55-inch smart TV has been available for purchase in India for the past three months. The report further notes that Nokia will be able to reduce price by using a smaller 43-inch panel. The full specifications of this upcoming 43-inch variant remains unknown but it might share some features with the larger model.

If you liked the design of Nokia’s 55-inch smart TV but held off due to its screen size then this might be aimed at you. The 43-inch Nokia smart TV is expected to come with JBL branded speakers. It is also expected to support Intelligent Dimming, DTS TruSurround and Dolby Audio. The smart TV will, of course, run Android TV operating system and will also support Google Assistant. Nokiapoweruser notes that the smart TV could be priced at around Rs 30,999 when it becomes official.

To recall, Flipkart has been trying to bring smartphone makers to the smart TV market as well. It has already introduced Motorola-branded smart TV in different screen sizes. The company has also added Nokia to that lineup but the company offers only a 55-inch model. With the introduction of the 43-inch model, Nokia will have a competitive product in a market dominated by the likes of Xiaomi, Vu and other TV brands. It could also be a premium offering in this segment.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 16, 2020 4:03 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 16, 2020 4:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Nokia Smart TV to soon get a 43-inch variant on Flipkart
Smart TVs
Nokia Smart TV to soon get a 43-inch variant on Flipkart
Redmi K30 Pro tipped to be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone

News

Redmi K30 Pro tipped to be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone

Huawei P40 Pro 5G spotted on Geekbench; reveals some specifications

News

Huawei P40 Pro 5G spotted on Geekbench; reveals some specifications

Timex iConnect Active smartwatch launched in India

Wearables

Timex iConnect Active smartwatch launched in India

PUBG player stumbles into secret party, forgets about reviving friend

Gaming

PUBG player stumbles into secret party, forgets about reviving friend

Most Popular

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Sony WH-H910N Review

Pebble Twins TWS earbuds review

Realme Band Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions

Vodafone Rs 218, Rs 248 prepaid recharge plans launched in India

Redmi K30 Pro tipped to be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone

Huawei P40 Pro 5G spotted on Geekbench; reveals some specifications

Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia Smart TV to soon get a 43-inch variant on Flipkart

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV to soon get a 43-inch variant on Flipkart
Nokia C2 Android Go smartphone launched

News

Nokia C2 Android Go smartphone launched
Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale starts March 19: Top deals

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale starts March 19: Top deals
Infinix Band 5 price in India reduced; Here is everything we know

Wearables

Infinix Band 5 price in India reduced; Here is everything we know
Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020

Top Products

Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Timex ने भारत में लॉन्च की नई स्मार्टवॉच iConnect Active, जानें खासियत

कोरोना वायरस पर अपने फोन से रख सकते हैं हर पल नजर! ऐसे करें एक्सेस

Redmi Note 9 Pro कल दोपहर 12 बजे अमेजन पर सेल के लिए आएगा, इस ऑफर के साथ खरीदें

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन में मिलेगी दमदार बैटरी, शानदार कैमरा परफॉर्मेंस!

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

News

Vodafone Rs 218, Rs 248 prepaid recharge plans launched in India
News
Vodafone Rs 218, Rs 248 prepaid recharge plans launched in India
Redmi K30 Pro tipped to be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone

News

Redmi K30 Pro tipped to be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone
Huawei P40 Pro 5G spotted on Geekbench; reveals some specifications

News

Huawei P40 Pro 5G spotted on Geekbench; reveals some specifications
Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date

News

Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date
Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499

News

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499