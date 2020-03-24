comscore Nokia Smart TV with 43-inch panel launching soon | BGR India
Nokia Smart TV with 43-inch panel and JBL speakers launching soon on Flipkart

The company has also confirmed the design and some features of the Nokia Smart TV. Now, let’s take a closer look at the Smart TV.

  Published: March 24, 2020 3:36 PM IST
Nokia seems to be preparing for the launch of its new Smart TV. The company has teamed up with e-commerce giant Flipkart to bring this smart TV to the masses. As part of the preparation, the company has posted a dedicated, “Coming soon” landing page for the product. This page confirms previous reports anticipating the launch. As noted previously, the upcoming product will feature a 43-inch panel. In addition, the company also confirmed the design and some features of the Nokia Smart TV. Now, let’s take a closer look at the Smart TV.

Taking a closer look at the landing page, we get an official render for the upcoming product. Nokia also confirmed that the upcoming Smart TV will feature JBL speakers. The design indicates impressive thin bezels on the top and the sides of the product. However, the bottom bezel is considerably thick to accommodate the JBL speaker. This bezel also comes with a silver strip with the Nokia branding in the middle. According to a report from NokiaPowerUser, Flipkart has not launched a dedicated landing page for the product. It is likely that they are waiting for the official announcement. The report also highlighted some of the expected specifications of the upcoming Smart TV.

As previously noted, Nokia Smart TV is likely to feature intelligent dimming along with DTS TruSurround technology. Nokia will also likely add Dolby Audio support on TV like its predecessor. Talking about the software side of things, the Smart TV will likely feature Android OS along with Google Assistant support.

Now, let’s dig a bit deeper into the pricing and availability details of the upcoming Smart TV. According to the information available, the company has not shared anything of the launch of the product. The company seems to be ready for the launch. However, the situation and external factors due to coronavirus could very-well delay the launch of the Smart TV. Beyond this, Nokia is likely to price its Nokia Smart TV for around Rs 30,999.

  Published Date: March 24, 2020 3:36 PM IST

