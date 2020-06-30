Nokia recently launched a new smart TV in India. The latest 43-inch Nokia TV comes with a price label of Rs 31,999 in India. If you have missed the previous sales, then you can get it on July 2. The flash sale will take place at 12:00PM on the mentioned date. The Smart TV will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The television comes with “Sound By JBL.” Read on to know more about this Nokia TV.

43-inch Nokia Smart TV: Specifications, features

Moving to the specifications of the latest Nokia-branded Smart TV, we get a 43-inch LED panel with 300 nits brightness. The panel also features a 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, 1100:1 contrast ratio, and support for 4K and HDR. Beyond the proper name, this new product also comes with an equally confusing name called, 43CAUHDN.

The company has also added two “box-type” speakers to come with Smart TV. Digging deeper, the Smart TV runs on CA53 SoC with a Quad-core CPU clocked at 1GHz. In addition, it also runs on Mali450 GPU with four cores. Nokia has also added 2.25GB RAM ad 16GB internal storage in the product. Moving forward, the device also runs on Pie-based Android TV software.

Other features include 2.4GHz WiFi, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports. Nokia and JBL have also added a 5-band equalizer, and an “auto volume leveler.” Buyers will also get support for Bluetooth 5.0, 10-bit color, 4K upscaler, MEMC support, Google Assistant, and built-in Chromecast. It also features Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, and DTS TruSurround technologies. The product features a one-year warranty and comes with 6 months trial of YouTube Premium for free. This is a second smart TV from Nokia, which customers can purchase via Flipkart.