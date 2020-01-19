comscore Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K display goes on sale at 12PM | BGR India
Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K display goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, Specifications and Offers

Nokia Smart TV comes equipped with a 55-inch 4K display, JBL audio and runs Android Pie TV interface.

  • Updated: January 19, 2020 11:34 AM IST
nokia-smart-tv-flipkart-bgr-india-17

Nokia Smart TV, which launched in India last month, will go on sale today. The Nokia smart TV will be available for purchase on Flipkart at 12:00PM IST. The smart TV is being offered as part of Republic Day sale on Flipkart. During today’s sale, customers can avail 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards. There is also 10 percent instant discount available on Kotak Bank Debit or Credit Cards and EMI transactions.

Nokia Smart TV Sale on Flipkart: Price and Offers

Other offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. There is also extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. There is also no cost EMI starting at Rs 3,500 per month and one year warranty. Flipkart says it will provide Complete TV Protection for Nokia Smart TVs, available at a launch price of Rs 2,999. There is also a guaranteed 30 percent exchange value available at the end of 3 years.

The Nokia Smart TV comes with a 55-inch 4K panel. It is available for Rs 41,999 and runs Android 9 Pie-based TV interface. One of the highlight of this smart TV is the audio experience. The smart TV uses JBL audio technology houses a 24 Watt speaker. Powered by a PureX quad-core processor, the 55-inch smart TV features 2.25GB of RAM and 16GB built-in storage. It also supports features like Intelligent Dimming technology, Dolby Vision and HDR10.

The company’s first Smart TV also supports Clear View technology and Clear Sound technology for noise reduction. In terms of design, the 55-inch 4K Smart TV from Nokia sports thinner bezels surrounding the display. It comes with Google Voice Assistant and hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube. The Nokia-branded TV is being introduced in the market by Flipkart. It competes with brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vu, Thomson and TCL’s iFFALCON in the smart TV market.

  • Published Date: January 19, 2020 11:28 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 19, 2020 11:34 AM IST

