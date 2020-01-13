comscore Nokia Smart TV sale in India today: Price, offers and features | BGR India
Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K panel set to go on sale in India today: Price, offers, features

The Nokia smart TV sale will take place on Flipkart at 12:00PM today. Customers can get a 10 percent discount on HSBC credit and debit cards.

  Published: January 13, 2020 9:04 AM IST
The Nokia smart TV is all set to go on sale in India today. This smart TV was launched back in December 2019. Interested buyers can get this 4K smart TV via Flipkart. The Nokia smart TV sale will take place on Flipkart at 12:00PM today. Customers can get a 10 percent discount on HSBC credit and debit cards. There is also a 5 percent instant discount offer on EMI with Axis Bank credit and debit cards. You can also available 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

The company is also giving one year warranty on Android TV. There is also a no-cost EMI option. The latest Nokia smart TV uses JBL audio technology for superior sound quality and even supports 24 Watt speakers. Flipkart says it will provide Complete TV Protection for Nokia Smart TVs, available at a launch price of Rs 2,999. The e-commerce giant says that it will give guaranteed 30 percent exchange value at the end of 3 years. Read on to find out everything about the Nokia-branded smart TV.

Nokia Smart TV: Price in India, features

The 55-inch Nokia 4K Smart TV price in India starts from Rs 41,999. It will exclusively be available in India via Flipkart. The television ships with Android 9 Pie-based Android TV operating system on the software end. The Google Play Store will be built-in letting users download more apps for their TV. The 4K TV draws its power from a PureX quad-core processor.

The brand is offering its first TV in 2.25GB of RAM option. The 55-inch Nokia Smart TV comes with features like the Intelligent Dimming technology, Dolby Vision and HDR 10. The company claims that the TV can deliver content that is brighter, sharper and more vivid. It is backed by Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital and DTS TruSurround technologies. The TV also features bottom-firing speakers, which the company says can offer users powerful audio.

Furthermore, the company’s first Smart TV also supports Clear View technology and Clear Sound technology that will help reduce noise for digitally streamed content. The 55-inch 4K Smart TV sports a bezel-less design. It comes with Google Voice Assistant and hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube. This Nokia-branded TV will take on the likes of Xiaomi, Motorola, Vu, iFFALCON, Thomson, and more.

  Published Date: January 13, 2020 9:04 AM IST

Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K panel set to go on sale in India today: Price, offers, features

