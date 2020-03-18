comscore Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K panel set to go on sale tomorrow
Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K panel set to go on sale tomorrow via Flipkart

The 55-inch Nokia 4K Smart TV is priced at Rs 41,999 in India, and it will go on sale tomorrow via Flipkart. There is also no-cost EMI option of Rs 3,500 per month.

  • Published: March 18, 2020 8:00 PM IST
nokia-smart-tv-flipkart-bgr-india-11

The Nokia smart TV is all set to go on sale in India tomorrow. The 4K smart TV will go on sale via Flipkart at 12:00PM. As per the company’s website, buyers will get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Nokia will also give a one year warranty on its smart TV. There is also no-cost EMI option of Rs 3,500 per month.

The 55-inch Nokia 4K Smart TV price in India is set at Rs 41,999. This Nokia smart TV uses JBL audio technology for superior sound quality and even supports 24 Watt speakers. Flipkart says it will provide Complete TV Protection for Nokia Smart TVs, available at a launch price of Rs 2,999. Read on to know about the Nokia-branded smart TV.

Watch: Top 5 smart TVs with 40-inch screen

The television ships with Android 9 Pie-based Android TV operating system on the software end. The Google Play Store will be built-in letting users download more apps for their TV. The 4K TV draws its power from a PureX quad-core processor. The brand is offering its first TV in 2.25GB of RAM option.

The 55-inch Nokia TV comes with features like the Intelligent Dimming technology, Dolby Vision and HDR 10. The company claims that the TV can deliver content that is brighter, sharper and more vivid. It is backed by Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital, and DTS TruSurround technologies. The TV also features bottom-firing speakers, which the company says can offer users powerful audio.

Furthermore, the company’s first Smart TV also supports Clear View technology and Clear Sound technology that will help reduce noise for digitally streamed content. The 55-inch 4K Smart TV sports a bezel-less design. It comes with Google Voice Assistant and hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube. This Nokia-branded TV will take on the likes of Xiaomi, Motorola, Vu, iFFALCON, Thomson, and more.

