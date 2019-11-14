Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K UHD display gets certified in India

Finnish company Nokia is set to launch its first television lineup in India. The company recently announced a partnership with Flipkart to bring its brand to TV segment. The TVs from Nokia will be built entirely in the country and is expected to be available in India only. Ahead of the launch, it was confirmed that Nokia Smart TV will come with JBL Audio. The smart TV has now been certified by the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). The certification confirms that there will be a 55-inch panel with 4K Ultra HD resolution.

According to a report from the Times of India, the 55-inch Smart TV from Nokia will run Android Pie. It will come preinstalled with Google Play Store and it will support Intelligent Dimming technology as well. This means the display should offer better contrast ratio along with deeper blacks using standard algorithm. The technology should work similar to local dimming or micro dimming offered by other smart TV makers in the country. The Nokia Smart TV is expected to launch in early December.

When it becomes official next month, the smart TV from Nokia will compete with OnePlus TV, Mi TV and Motorola TV. Flipkart is using the power of these smartphone brands to sell smart TVs as well. It has already brought Motorola Smart TVs to the Indian market as part of its strategic relationship. Flipkart says it will leverage its understanding of the needs of Indian consumers in the smart TV market. The Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce company said the launch is backed by its own consumer insights.

Flipkart says that consumers complain about poor sound quality and experience as major pain point. It aims to address the same with JBL Sound and Android Pie on Nokia smart TV. It is not clear whether the smart TV will run stock version of Android Pie TV or a customized version. Smartphone brands are seeing strong success in the TV market. Xiaomi has become the market leader in the Indian smart TV market. Motorola wants to bank on that success and Nokia is set to join the fray soon.