Flipkart and Nokia’s partnership have extended further with a new variant of the Nokia Smart TV. The companies have launched Nokia Smart TV 65-inch model at Rs 64,999 today. This the third Nokia TV from Flipkart and Nokia in India. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro set to launch in India today: Expected price, specs, how to watch livestream

The 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV has narrow bezels and same design as the other two models of 55-inch and 43-inch models. It even houses a JBL soundbar at the bottom and has intelligent dimming, wide color gamut and Dolby Vision.The 24 watt soundbar by JBL offers DTS TruSurround and Dolby Audio. Also Read - Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme India website

65-inch: Price in India, availability

As noted on Flipkart listing, the Nokia 4K Android Smart TV 65-inch model will cost you Rs 64,999. The product is listed as ‘coming soon’, so no official sale date is available. It is likely that this television will also be made available through flash sales. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A launch date announced, hints at great cameras and long-lasting battery

Features and specifications

The Nokia Smart TV is Android TV 9.0 based and supports Google Assistant, Chromecast and thousands of apps from Google Play store. It offers a 65-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, 480 nits brightness, 1100:1 (Static) contrast ratio, Dolby Vision and Intelligent Dimming.

Watch Video: Best Budget Smart TV’s to buy in India

The company has used a 1 GHz PureX quad-core Cortex A53 processor coupled with Mali 450MP4 GPU for Smart TV OS and apps operation. This setup is backed by a 2.25GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Other features include a 24w front-firing soundbar by JBL, Dolby Audio, DTS Trusurround, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI, 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0 and a Ethernet port.