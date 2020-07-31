comscore Nokia TV 65-inch 4K variant launched on Flipkart: Price in India, features
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Nokia TV 65-inch 4K variant launched on Flipkart for Rs 64,999: Check details
News

Nokia TV 65-inch 4K variant launched on Flipkart for Rs 64,999: Check details

Smart TVs

Nokia 4K Android Smart TV 65-inch model will cost you Rs 64,999.

  • Published: July 31, 2020 2:12 PM IST
Nokia Tv 3

Flipkart and Nokia’s partnership have extended further with a new variant of the Nokia Smart TV. The companies have launched Nokia Smart TV 65-inch model at Rs 64,999 today. This the third Nokia TV from Flipkart and Nokia in India. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro set to launch in India today: Expected price, specs, how to watch livestream

The 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV has narrow bezels and same design as the other two models of 55-inch and 43-inch models. It even houses a JBL soundbar at the bottom and has intelligent dimming, wide color gamut and Dolby Vision.The 24 watt soundbar by JBL offers DTS TruSurround and Dolby Audio. Also Read - Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme India website

65-inch: Price in India, availability

As noted on Flipkart listing, the Nokia 4K Android Smart TV 65-inch model will cost you Rs 64,999. The product is listed as ‘coming soon’, so no official sale date is available. It is likely that this television will also be made available through flash sales. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A launch date announced, hints at great cameras and long-lasting battery

Features and specifications

The Nokia Smart TV is Android TV 9.0 based and supports Google Assistant, Chromecast and thousands of apps from Google Play store. It offers a 65-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, 480 nits brightness, 1100:1 (Static) contrast ratio, Dolby Vision and Intelligent Dimming.

Watch Video: Best Budget Smart TV’s to buy in India

The company has used a 1 GHz PureX quad-core Cortex A53 processor coupled with Mali 450MP4 GPU for Smart TV OS and apps operation. This setup is backed by a 2.25GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Other features include a 24w front-firing soundbar by JBL, Dolby Audio, DTS Trusurround, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI, 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0 and a Ethernet port.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 31, 2020 2:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Huawei MatePad T8 tablet to launch in India soon: Check specs
News
Huawei MatePad T8 tablet to launch in India soon: Check specs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi's Redmi Smartwatch could launch soon; check details

Wearables

Xiaomi's Redmi Smartwatch could launch soon; check details

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus new Game Turbo feature leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus new Game Turbo feature leaked

Redmi smartphones with Dimensity chips launching in August

News

Redmi smartphones with Dimensity chips launching in August

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Review

Honor 9A, Honor 9S launched in India

Huawei MatePad T8 tablet to launch in India soon: Check specs

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus new Game Turbo feature leaked

Redmi smartphones with Dimensity chips launching in August

Oppo Reno 4 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 720G

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia TV 65-inch 4K variant launched on Flipkart: Price, features and more

Smart TVs

Nokia TV 65-inch 4K variant launched on Flipkart: Price, features and more
Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch in India today: Livestream link, expected price, specs

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch in India today: Livestream link, expected price, specs
Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM
Google Pixel 4A launch date announced, hints at great camera

News

Google Pixel 4A launch date announced, hints at great camera
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launching on August 5 in India

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launching on August 5 in India

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी का दमदार स्मार्टफोन Redmi K30 Ultra 5G हुआ स्पॉट, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Oppo ने भारत में 14,990 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च की Oppo Watch, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

Oppo Reno 4 Pro भारत में 4 बैक कैमरा के साथ Rs 34,990 में लॉन्च, 5 August से सेल, 36 मिनट में हो जाता है फुल चार्ज

Google इस दिन लॉन्च करेगा सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Pixel 4a, ये होंगी खूबियां

Jio की जबरदस्त परफॉर्मेंस! 4 साल में 40 करोड़ के करीब पहुंची ग्राहकों की संख्या

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Honor 9A, Honor 9S launched in India
News
Honor 9A, Honor 9S launched in India
Huawei MatePad T8 tablet to launch in India soon: Check specs

News

Huawei MatePad T8 tablet to launch in India soon: Check specs
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus new Game Turbo feature leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus new Game Turbo feature leaked
Redmi smartphones with Dimensity chips launching in August

News

Redmi smartphones with Dimensity chips launching in August
Oppo Reno 4 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 720G

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 720G

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers