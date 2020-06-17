OnePlus and Samsung TVs to now be manufactured in India

Samsung and OnePlus are reportedly planning to manufacture most of their televisions in India soon, instead of importing pre-manufactured sets from overseas. If true, the companies will be making full use of the zero import duties levied by the government on open-call TV panels. Further, locally manufacturing these televisions would also mean Samsung and OnePlus will not face disruptions in the overseas supply chain due to unavoidable circumstances that could take place as a result of the pandemic. Also Read - OnePlus could soon help users find public charging points

The report by Economic Times also states that 70 percent of a TV’s manufacturing cost is attributed to the open cell panel. Both OnePlus and Samsung could save up a lot of money manufacturing these panels in India itself. The report also adds that the companies have also partnered with Chinese electronics company Skyworth to manufacture their TVs in its Hyderabad facility. Also Read - OnePlus TV: Pete Lau hints at a more colorful experience with DCI-P3 color space

Upcoming budget OnePlus TV could benefit from the move

OnePlus also recently announced its plans to launch a cheaper TV in India to compete with budget smart TV makers Realme and Xiaomi. As per a Twitter post by the brand, the new budget smart TV will cost less than Rs 20,000. While not confirmed, it is rumored that the new OnePlus TVs will be launched in two sizes – 32-inch and 43-inch. This comes after two LED TVs were spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website with model numbers 32HA0A00 and 43FA0A00. Launching on July 2, the TV will be the brand’s third smart TV following the OnePlus TV Q1 and the Q1 Pro, which are much more expensive. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro and 8 set to go on sale today at 12PM; Everything you need to know

With the brand looking to hit the affordable smart TV segment, every deduction in the price matters for OnePlus when it is going up against players like Realme and Xiaomi, which have a reputation for their aggressive pricing in smartphones, TVs, audio and more. In that respect, moving manufacturing to Hyderabad and avoiding the import duties will definitely help the brand.