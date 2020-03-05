comscore OnePlus Product Ninjas Program invites passionate users | BGR India
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • OnePlus Product Ninjas Program invites users to create localized features
News

OnePlus Product Ninjas Program invites users to create localized features

Smart TVs

The company wants to expand the community-driven feedback and improvement system for its Smart TV with the new OnePlus Product Ninjas Program. Check out all the details here.

  • Published: March 5, 2020 3:51 PM IST
OnePlus Product Ninjas Program

Electronics giant OnePlus launches impressive products in the market. This includes its OnePlus smartphone lineup and the somewhat recent OnePlus TV series. It has also launched a number of community-driven programs aimed at improving its smartphone lineup. These programs include the OnePlus Open Ears Forum and the OnePlus Open Beta. The company uses the OnePlus Open Ears Forum to get direct feedback from interested users and developers. It also takes stock of the questions and then provides an answer to the world. Talking about the OnePlus Open Beta program, the company allows its users to install the beta version of OxygenOS to test the latest features. It has also added a robust reporting system to ensure that users can easily report issues and bugs. It looks like the company wants to expand this community-driven effort with the new OnePlus Product Ninjas Program.

Related Stories


OnePlus Product Ninjas Program details

According to the information available, the company is aiming at the OnePlus TV series with the OnePlus Product Ninjas Program. Taking a closer look, the company wants to team up with OnePlus TV users for feedback. The company plans to create “localized features with the OnePlus TV team.” OnePlus is hoping to replicate the structure and success of the Open Ears Forum. The company is inviting interested users to contribute to the development and improvement of the product.

Watch: Motorola RAZR First Look

Todd Wang, the Product Manager for OnePlus TV in India issued a statement as part of the announcement. Wang added, “Ever since its launch in India, OnePlus TV has been garnering a lot of interest among our community and Indian users at large.” He continued, “We hope to empower our community and play a more integral role in our product development efforts.” Members will closely work with the OnePlus TV product team. They will also work on customized software features.

OnePlus TV Q1 series available with cashback of up to Rs 15,000 on Amazon India: Check out the offer

Also Read

OnePlus TV Q1 series available with cashback of up to Rs 15,000 on Amazon India: Check out the offer

The company has shared a new post on the OnePlus forums along with application requirements. OnePlus will choose a team of “around” ten members to meet user needs while solving “real problems.” It will conduct a mix of online activities along with offline workshops to brainstorm, ideate, and contribute. Members will also get “Exclusive OnePlus product perks” along with a big prize for one outstanding contributor. OnePlus is accepting the applications till March 9, 11:59 PM.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 5, 2020 3:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Product Ninjas Program invites users to create new features
Smart TVs
OnePlus Product Ninjas Program invites users to create new features
BaReNPI algorithm could secure online transactions

News

BaReNPI algorithm could secure online transactions

Tweet confirms that PUBG is bringing back Vikendi map

Gaming

Tweet confirms that PUBG is bringing back Vikendi map

Google Assistant can now read web pages to you

News

Google Assistant can now read web pages to you

Realme 6 Review

Review

Realme 6 Review

Most Popular

Realme 6 Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

BaReNPI algorithm could secure online transactions

Google Assistant can now read web pages to you

Realme 6 series launched in India: Price, sale date, features

Realme X50 Pro 5G sale in India today at 12PM

Xiaomi launches smart lamp aka heater for around Rs 8,445

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Product Ninjas Program invites users to create new features

Smart TVs

OnePlus Product Ninjas Program invites users to create new features
OnePlus 8 Lite India launch date, specifications and price leaks

News

OnePlus 8 Lite India launch date, specifications and price leaks
Upcoming phones in March 2020

Top Products

Upcoming phones in March 2020
OnePlus Snowbot battle announced; Fight using 5G-connected bots

News

OnePlus Snowbot battle announced; Fight using 5G-connected bots
OnePlus 8 series launch expected in mid-April

News

OnePlus 8 series launch expected in mid-April

हिंदी समाचार

हॉटस्टार पर देख पाएंगे IPL-2020, कोरोना वायरस का नहीं होगा कोई असर

Jio vs Vodafone-Idea vs Airtel vs BSNL : किसके डेली 2BG वाले रिचार्ज प्लान में मिलते हैं ज्यादा बेनिफिट

Realme ने लॉन्च किया Realme Band, बेहद कम है इसकी कीमत

Realme 6 सीरीज भारत में 12,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च, Realme 6 और Realme 6 Pro में मिलेंगे ये दमदार फीचर्स

Xiaomi ने वायरलेस चार्जिंग फीचर के साथ पेश किया नया इलेक्ट्रिक टूथब्रश

News

BaReNPI algorithm could secure online transactions
News
BaReNPI algorithm could secure online transactions
Google Assistant can now read web pages to you

News

Google Assistant can now read web pages to you
Realme 6 series launched in India: Price, sale date, features

News

Realme 6 series launched in India: Price, sale date, features
Realme X50 Pro 5G sale in India today at 12PM

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G sale in India today at 12PM
Xiaomi launches smart lamp aka heater for around Rs 8,445

News

Xiaomi launches smart lamp aka heater for around Rs 8,445