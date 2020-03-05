Electronics giant OnePlus launches impressive products in the market. This includes its OnePlus smartphone lineup and the somewhat recent OnePlus TV series. It has also launched a number of community-driven programs aimed at improving its smartphone lineup. These programs include the OnePlus Open Ears Forum and the OnePlus Open Beta. The company uses the OnePlus Open Ears Forum to get direct feedback from interested users and developers. It also takes stock of the questions and then provides an answer to the world. Talking about the OnePlus Open Beta program, the company allows its users to install the beta version of OxygenOS to test the latest features. It has also added a robust reporting system to ensure that users can easily report issues and bugs. It looks like the company wants to expand this community-driven effort with the new OnePlus Product Ninjas Program.

OnePlus Product Ninjas Program details

According to the information available, the company is aiming at the OnePlus TV series with the OnePlus Product Ninjas Program. Taking a closer look, the company wants to team up with OnePlus TV users for feedback. The company plans to create “localized features with the OnePlus TV team.” OnePlus is hoping to replicate the structure and success of the Open Ears Forum. The company is inviting interested users to contribute to the development and improvement of the product.

Todd Wang, the Product Manager for OnePlus TV in India issued a statement as part of the announcement. Wang added, “Ever since its launch in India, OnePlus TV has been garnering a lot of interest among our community and Indian users at large.” He continued, “We hope to empower our community and play a more integral role in our product development efforts.” Members will closely work with the OnePlus TV product team. They will also work on customized software features.

The company has shared a new post on the OnePlus forums along with application requirements. OnePlus will choose a team of “around” ten members to meet user needs while solving “real problems.” It will conduct a mix of online activities along with offline workshops to brainstorm, ideate, and contribute. Members will also get “Exclusive OnePlus product perks” along with a big prize for one outstanding contributor. OnePlus is accepting the applications till March 9, 11:59 PM.