News

OnePlus Q2 Pro QLED TV specifications leaked, may launch soon

Smart TVs

The upcoming OnePlus TV will reportedly feature a QLED panel that supports 4K video resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus is reportedly working on a new premium television that it would launch in India. A new report has said that the company may soon launch a Q1 Pro successor called the Q2 Pro in India. It will feature a QLED panel that supports 4K resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate, meaning it will be meant for both watching content and playing games. The specifications of the OnePlus Q2 Pro QLED TV have also been leaked. Also Read - Highway charging is one of our key and top priorities for public charging networks, says Tata Motor’s Vivek Srivatsa

According to 91Mobiles (via Gizmochina), the OnePlus Q2 Pro would come with a 65-inch QLED panel with thin bezels and a 4K resolution. While 4K TVs are common, a panel with a high refresh rate is not. OnePlus is reported to pack the upcoming television with a 120Hz panel, meaning the animations will look smooth. But the biggest advantage will be smoothness in games. The upcoming television may, thus, also come with gaming-centric tools, but the report does not talk about them. Also Read - Apple files a new patent for crack-resistant foldable display tech

The OnePlus Q2 Pro QLED TV may come with Google TV but with custom software, which you will find in existing OnePlus televisions. It is called the OxygenPlay and it lets you access all your content — from both DTH and OTT apps — in a single interface. It is very similar to Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI. The report added that the OnePlus Q2 Pro television will come with 70W speakers with Dolby Atmos. The OnePlus Q1 Pro has a motorised soundbar that descends down from the backside of the screen, but it is unclear if the successor will have the same mechanism for its speakers. The upcoming OnePlus TV may come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Also Read - Krafton launches January 2023 update for New State Mobile: Check details here

There is no image or render available right now, so we are not sure what the OnePlus Q2 Pro QLED TV would look like. The report, however, mentions that it will have a sleek design and thinner bezels — something we have already seen on the Q1 Pro. The price is also unclear, which means we will have to wait to find out more about OnePlus’ next TV.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2023 3:27 PM IST
