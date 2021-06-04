comscore OnePlus reveals some features of its upcoming TV U1S: What's coming?
OnePlus TV U1S will launch alongside the much-rumoured OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India on June 10.

OnePlus is a few days away from the launch of another smart TV and the much-anticipated Nord CE 5G in India. Ahead of the launch, the company has decided to reveal little details on both devices to further keep the excitement alive. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G full specs leaked for the first ever time

So is the case with the OnePlus TV U1S for which we have some confirmed details at our disposal. Here’s a look at what they are. Also Read - OnePlus Tag found in trademarks, could be an AirTag rival

OnePlus TV U1S features teased

It is revealed that the OnePlus TV U1S will come with precise hands-free voice control. The teaser image shows a microphone and four LED lights, which will light up when a user commands. The use of “precise” could ensure the feature’s accuracy. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G more detailed pop up, to come with a slim body and a 3.5mm audio jack

The TV will also support seamless connectivity, which will allow people to connect it with their OnePlus smartphones via the Connect app. It will also let people switch between two smartphones with ease. More details on this will be revealed at the time of the launch.

As for the other details, we need to wait for more official teasers to pop up. However, we do have some rumours to look at.

It is suggested that the OnePlus TV U1S is expected to come in three screen sizes: 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, all getting support for 4K, 300 nits of brightness, 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and more. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek chip, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus smart TV is expected to run Android 10 and support 30W speakers with Dolby Audio support. Additionally, the TV is likely to get a USB Type-C port, a new Live TV section in the Oxygen TV, and more features.

As for the price, the OnePlus TV U1S could fall under Rs 36,000 (50-inch), Rs 42,999 (55-inch), and Rs 60,000 (65-inch). It is also expected to go on sale via Amazon India, much like the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

  • Published Date: June 4, 2021 10:53 AM IST

