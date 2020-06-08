OnePlus is all set to launch a new Smart TV in India, which will be available for purchase with a budget price tag. The company’s CEO Pete Lau officially confirmed the India launch of the upcoming OnePlus TV. He also not only revealed that the Smart TV will come with a budget price, but also provide a premium experience to users. Read on to know more about it.

Realme recently launched its first set of TVs in India, which is aimed at the budget Smart TV segment. Realme unveiled a 32-inch Smart TV for Rs 12,999 and a 43-inch full-HD TV model with a price label of Rs 21,999. OnePlus could possibly target the same price segments and launch either 43-inch or 32-inch Smart TV in India on June 2. The upcoming budget OnePlus Smart TV will likely offer support for streaming apps. These include Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, LiveChannel apps.

For more Android apps, there will likely be an option to download these through the Google Play store. The company hasn’t revealed any details regarding its upcoming OnePlus Smart TV, apart from premium experience and budget pricing.

Last month, a new model for the OnePlus TV appeared on the Bluetooth SIG database. It is interesting to note that the same database leaked the Q1 Smart TV lineup months before the launch of 2019. Talking about the fresh listing, the report noted “1+ LED TV” and “1+ Remote Control” in the database. These are similar to the names that surfaced before the Q1 series launch.

The new smart tv listing gives a rough indication of other aspects of the hardware of the unreleased product. The listing also revealed that the device will sport an updated MediaTek MT5670 SoC. MediaTek launched this SoC back in September 2019 with a quad-core CPU and AI-powered enhancement features.