OnePlus smart TVs get access to JioGames: Here's the list of games

OnePlus has collaborated with Reliance Jio to offer its OnePlus TV owners access to the JioGames platform. The company has announced that a small selection of curated titles from the JioGames platform is now available on select OnePlus TV models. It has also announced that the game experience will be made available to additional OnePlus TV models in the near future.

To recall, the JioGames service is already available on smartphones, JioPhones and on the company's set-top box. With this development, it will now directly be made available on select OnePlus smart TVs, but in a limited capacity. With the ball rolling, we expect the telecom service provider to partner with more TV manufacturers to distribute its platform.

The platform will allow select OnePlus TV owners to be able to run popular games including the KGF Official Game, Alpha Guns, Jungle Adventures 3, Little Singham Treasure Hunt, and more.

According to OnePlus, the platform will be made available on the U1, Q, and Y1S series initially, and the U1S & Y1 smart TV models will get access to the platform with an OTA update.

OnePlus TV Q series is the company’s flagship smart TV series, while the U series looks to provide its users with premium features at lower price points. The Y series is the company’s affordable smart TV series. Expanding the Y series recently, the company launched two new smart TVs in it, namely OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge.

Both the new OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge are available in 32-inch and 43-inch display size options. They come with support for HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats. They feature a 24W full-range stereo speaker system array and run Google’s Android TV 11 operating system. They also come with support for an auto-low latency mode (ALLM), which is claimed to offer a better experience for gamers.