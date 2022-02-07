OnePlus is all set to launch new TVs in its Y-series budget line-up. The Chinese company will be launching two new TVs: OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus Y1S Edge. The launch date of both TVs is not final but the company has announced that it will happen ‘soon’. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT 5G review: Too late to the party

Recently, OnePlus India’s official Twitter handle posted a tweet hinting at some specifications of the new TVs. The tweet initiated a #GuessTheSpecs campaign. As the name suggests, the OnePlus community is being asked to guess the specifications of the new Y-series TVs. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite launch expected this month, key specifications leak

The official Twitter handle of OnePlus India stated, “The OnePlus TV Y1S & Y1S Edge is launching soon & here’s your chance to win one for yourself by participating in the #GuessTheSpecs contest series. All you have to do is solve the riddle in the post, guess the correct feature and comment your answer below.” Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord 2 CE prices revealed ahead of official launch

The image in the tweet has the number 11 in crosshairs. We can’t say that the launch will happen on February 11. But, the most likely feature that OnePlus is hinting at may be the Android 11 operating system for the new OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus Y1S Edge. Additionally, the crosshairs may be signaling to some gaming-centric features on the new line-up of TVs.

OnePlus has also teased the new Gamma Engine on the new TVs. The company, in one of its recent tweets, said, “Smarter is seeing the details. Get ready for the OnePlus TV Y1S/Y1S Edge with the Powerful Gamma Engine offering Incredible Clarity, Dynamic Contrast & Crisp Colours.”

OnePlus has also set up a dedicated page for the two new products. On this page, interested buyers can click on the ‘Notify Me’ button to get updates about the launch of the budget-oriented smart TVs.