News

OnePlus to launch a 40-inch smart TV on Flipkart today, price could be around Rs 20,000

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV 40-inch set to launch in India. The smart TV will be release on Flipkart and is expected to come with a price tag of around Rs 20,000.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 specifications teased

OnePlus is set to launch a 40-inch smartTV under its Y-series, as announced by the brand over the weekend. The upcoming OnePlus TV 40Y1 will release on Flipkart at 12PM. There is no livestream event for the new launch, the price of the OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be straightaway listed on the e-commerce website at 12 noon. Also Read - OnePlus India extends warranty on products till June 30 amid COVID-19 crisis

Ahead of the launch event, the Flipkart teaser has revealed most of the key details about the upcoming OnePlus smartTV. The company has confirmed that the upcoming smartTV will feature a bezel-less design and run on Android TV, just like its existing models. It will offer 93.8 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and an FHD+ resolution. Also Read - Xiaomi, OnePlus and more companies extend smartphone warranty: A look at them

OnePlus TV 40-inch specs, expected price

The upcoming OnePlus smart TV will pack similar specifications as the existing 43-inch variant. Flipkart teaser reveals, the OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be equipped with 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, a 64-bit processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The smart TV will include ports such as 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, two HDMI, two USB 2.0 ports, video optical, ethernet, and RF. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, reaffirms new leak

oneplus tv q1

Image: OnePlus TV Q1

The OnePlus TV will run Android TV 9.0 with Oxygen Play support and feature Gamma Engine, which is claimed to add dynamic contrast and improve picture quality. It will also include support for noise reduction, dynamic contrast, and colour space mapping.

The OnePlus TV 40-inch will come with support for all the popular OTT platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, among others. It will come with support for Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Alexa for hands-free voice control and also support OnePlus Connect, which will allow it to be controlled via a smartphone instead of remote control.

The upcoming OnePlus smart TV 40-inch is said to sit in between the existing 32 and 43-inch TVs. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will have similar specifications as the 43-inch variant but will pack a smaller screen and a more affordable price tag. We don’t know the price of the upcoming OnePlus smart TV yet but it is likely that the smart TV will be priced around Rs 20,000.

  • Published Date: May 24, 2021 8:29 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 24, 2021 8:42 AM IST

