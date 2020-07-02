comscore OnePlus TV 2020 lineup set to launch in India today | BGR India
OnePlus TV 2020 lineup with starting price under Rs 19,999 set to launch in India today: Watch livestream, expected features and more

With the 2020 OnePlus TV lineup, the company is set to challenge Xiaomi, Realme, Thomson, TCL and others in the smart TV market.

  Published: July 2, 2020 9:06 AM IST
OnePlus is set to enter the affordable smart TV market with its 2020 product launch today. Ahead of the launch, we already know that OnePlus is planning to introduce three distinct models in the country. With this new product lineup, OnePlus will challenge Xiaomi in the affordable smart TV market. It will also force incumbents like Samsung, Sony and LG to offer more affordable models in the smart TV market. Also Read - Shinco launches 43-inch 4K Smart TV in India at Rs 20,999; will compete with OnePlus and Thomson

OnePlus’ entry is expected to further fuel the demand for smart TVs in the country. We already saw Thomson and Shinco launch new 4K TVs yesterday and they claim to compete with OnePlus. So, in all likelihood, OnePlus is preparing to deliver better models than Realme. We also know that OnePlus’ 2020 TV models will be available for purchase via Amazon India. The e-commerce giant has already commenced pre-booking for the device. Here’s what we know so far. Also Read - Thomson Oath Pro series with 4K bezel-less design launched in India, will compete with OnePlus TV

OnePlus TV 2020 Launch: How to watch livestream

The OnePlus TV 2020 launch will be streamed live on company’s social media handles. It is also being streamed live on YouTube and is scheduled to start at 7:00PM IST. You can also watch the livestream via the link embedded below. The big reason for interest behind these models is the pricing teased by the company. OnePlus has confirmed that it will offer the 2020 models starting at Rs 1X,999. In other words, we are looking at a starting price between Rs 15,999 and Rs 19,999 and the latter seems more likely. Also Read - Budget OnePlus TV new detail revealed; available for pre-order ahead of July 2 India launch

All the new models being announced by OnePlus today are expected to be available under the Rs 50,000 price segment. This will be a huge departure from OnePlus’ 2019 models, which were on the premium end of the price spectrum. There is also extended warranty available for those who pre-book at Rs 1,000. OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch three models under two distinct product series today. The names are not known just yet but the company is teasing thin bezel design and host of smart TV features.

Realme plans 55-inch Realme TV after selling 15,000 units in less than 10 minutes during first sale

Also Read

Realme plans 55-inch Realme TV after selling 15,000 units in less than 10 minutes during first sale

OnePlus claims that these TVs will be thinner than the OnePlus 8 series. We can expect to see 93 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and there is Netflix app pre-loaded. Yes, the company is not making the same mistake again. There is Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support as well. In all certainty, OnePlus will debut 32-inch HD, 43-inch Full HD and 55-inch 4K models in India today. These might have some similarities with Realme, which also entered the smart TV market recently. Xiaomi has been the market leader for eight consecutive quarters and OnePlus wants to put an end to that streak.

Story Timeline

