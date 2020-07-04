comscore OnePlus TV 32Y1 first sale in India on 5 July | BGR India
OnePlus TV 32Y1 first sale in India on 5 July

The company's most affordable smart TV runs on Android 9 platform and gets built-in Chromecast support.

  Published: July 4, 2020 6:41 PM IST
OnePlus will be hosting the first sale of 32Y1 TV in India on 5 July. The company’s most-affordable smart TV series launched in the country few days back. And now it will be available via an early access limited sale on Amazon. The company had taken pre-orders for the TV series and it’s possible this sale is offering those customers the chance to buy the TV before everyone else. Also Read - OnePlus Nord design teased, hardware details shared

OnePlus TV Y series sale: Offers, Price and more

The first set of OnePlus 31Y1 TV buyers will get a free Amazon Echo Dot worth Rs 1,999 bundled with the TV. You can also buy the TV with 12 months no-cost EMI by paying through all major debit and credit cards. The TV will be available offline via OnePlus, Reliance Digital and other retail stores soon. OnePlus has priced the 32Y1 TV at Rs 12,999, and available via its exclusive partner Amazon in the country. Also Read - OnePlus TV U and Y series launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

OnePlus 32Y1 TV: Specifications and features

The company has introduced three models in India today which include two Y series models and one U series model. With this new product lineup, OnePlus will challenge Xiaomi in the affordable smart TV market. It will also force incumbents like Samsung, Sony and LG to offer more affordable models in the smart TV market. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Master Series with 65-inch 4K OLED panel, 65W speaker launched: Price, Full Specifications

The 32Y1 TV features a 32-inch LCD display with 1366×768 pixels resolution. OnePlus says the TV supports 93% DCI-P3 color coverage and gets 20W speaker system with Dolby Audio as well. It runs on Android TV 9 version with supports for apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and native support for Chromecast as well. The TV gets a thin bezel-less design which makes it look premium for its price. The company has added new set of features like data saver mode and kids mode among others.

The Y series also gets at 43-inch full-HD variant which is priced at Rs 22,999 in the market. It will be intriguing to see how these products fare in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's
  Published Date: July 4, 2020 6:41 PM IST

