OnePlus TV 40Y1 India LED TV launch on May 24, to feature full-HD display

OnePlus TV 40Y1 will join OnePlus' TV portfolio in India soon. The Chinese brand has confirmed that the new Y-series Smart TV will be launched in India on May 24. With the debut, the new OnePlus TV 40Y1 will join the older siblings' OnePlus TV 32Y1 and the OnePlus TV 43Y1.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 India launch timing, expected price

As mentioned, the new OnePlus TV 40Y1 will debut in India on May 24. OnePlus took to the official Twitter handle to make the announcement. The launch event will kick off at 12 PM. As for the price, the new OnePlus Y-series TV is expected to come in Rs 20,000 price bracket. The OnePlus 43-inch Y-series model costs Rs 26,999 in India.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 LED TV specifications, features

A dedicated OnePlus TV 40Y1 page is already live on the official OnePlus India website. The page reveals all the core aspects of the new OnePlus Y-series Smart TV. The new OnePlus TV 40Y1 features a 40-inch FHD panel with 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution. The screen has 93 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut and Gamma Engine picture enhancer for improved colour rendering. OnePlus claims that the Gamma Engine will add dynamic contrast and enhance picture quality, colour-space mapping, Anti-aliasing, noise reduction, and dynamic contrast. OnePlus boasts a bezel-less design on the new OnePlus Y-series TV.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will ship with an unspecified 64-bit processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The TV will run on Android TV 9-based custom OxygenOSPlay. The TV integrates OnePlus Connect and comes pre-loaded with popular online streaming services Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, etc. The new OnePlus Y-series has inbuilt Chromecast, supports voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. It will also offer access to Google Play store. The TV will have support for Chromecast. Connectivity options, ports include 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, two HDMI (one with ARC), two USB 2.0 ports, optical, Ethernet, and RF. The TV will equip 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support. The new OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be available for purchase on the OnePlus official site, and e-retail platform Flipkart.