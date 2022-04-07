OnePlus has launched the new 43-inch smart TV. The new TV comes with a 4K UHD panel. The new smart TV is an extension to the Y-series portfolio and is priced in the budget segment. The new smart TV will also come with Connect 2.0 which will help it turn into smart hub for your home or even connect with your earbuds. Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more

Pricing and Availablity

The Oneplus TV 43 Y1S Pro comes will be available on Amazon.in, as well as on OnePlus.in. Additionally, buyers will be able to find it on Croma, Jio Digital, Reliance Digital and other offline partner stores, priced at Rs 29,999. Also Read - From Realme GT 2 Pro to OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, check smartphones launching in April

The OnePlus TV Y series Y1S Pro will be available on Amazon.in, as well as on OnePlus.in. Additionally, it will also be available via Croma, Jio Digital, Reliance Digital, and other offline channels. The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro offers an upgraded 43inch 4K UHD display. Also Read - View pics: OnePlus 10 Pro display, camera and more

Offers

SBI Bank Credit card users can avail of discounts worth Rs 2,500 on their credit cards transactions. This offer is available on Amazon.in as well as OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores starting April 11.

Users can also avail of no-cost EMI offers up to 6 months on all major bank card transactions on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in. Select American Express card users can avail 5% cashback.

Consumers purchasing the new TV on Amazon.in from April 11th – 22nd can also avail the benefit of gaining 12 months of complimentary Amazon Prime membership. And consumers purchasing the new TV on Amazon.in from April 23rd – Sept 20th can avail the benefit of gaining 3 months of complimentary Amazon Prime membership.

Display

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro gets a 4K UHD panel. The TV gets 10-bit color depth feature for more accurate reproduction of imagery. .

The Gamma Engine on the new smart TV tunes the visuals to provide content with better contrast and vibrant colour. With the MEMC technology, fast-moving scenes are enhanced to provide less tears and motion blur.

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro also offers Ultra HD display along with HDR10+, HDR10, as well as HLG format support.

IoT connectivity

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro can act as a smart hub for home entertainment. The new smart TV is powered by the Android TV 10.0 platform.

Users can also enable ALLM feature (Auto Low Latency Mode) for a faster gaming experience. Users can also use the Google Assistant function embedded into the Android TV to control the new TV. The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro also features MultiCast and Google Duo support.

Users of the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro can use the OnePlus Connect 2.0 to connect their smartphone to their OnePlus TV.

The new OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro will include a Kids Mode feature along with the option to regulate viewing hours using the “watch time limitation” feature. Parents can also manage the picture quality parameter by turning on “Eye Comfort mode” ensuring that their children’s eyes are protected.

The new OnePlus TV also gets a Game Mode that allows users to connect their gaming console to the OnePlus TV via HDMI to activate the ALLM feature.

Sound

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is powered by Dolby Audio. The sound system comes with two full-range speakers with a total output of 24W.