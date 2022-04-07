comscore OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched at Rs 29,999: Check offers, features
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Oneplus Tv 43 Y1s Pro Smart Tv Launched At Rs 29999 Check Offers Features
News

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Smart TVs

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is powered by Dolby Audio. The sound system comes with two full-range speakers with a total output of 24W.

OnePlus TV Y Series 43 Y1S Pro

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro launched

OnePlus has launched the new 43-inch smart TV. The new TV comes with a 4K UHD panel. The new smart TV is an extension to the Y-series portfolio and is priced in the budget segment. The new smart TV will also come with Connect 2.0 which will help it turn into smart hub for your home or even connect with your earbuds. Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more

Pricing and Availablity

The Oneplus TV 43 Y1S Pro comes will be available on Amazon.in, as well as on OnePlus.in. Additionally, buyers will be able to find it on Croma, Jio Digital, Reliance Digital and other offline partner stores, priced at Rs 29,999. Also Read - From Realme GT 2 Pro to OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, check smartphones launching in April

The OnePlus TV Y series Y1S Pro will be available on Amazon.in, as well as on OnePlus.in. Additionally, it will also be available via Croma, Jio Digital, Reliance Digital, and other offline channels. The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro offers an upgraded 43inch 4K UHD display. Also Read - View pics: OnePlus 10 Pro display, camera and more

Offers

SBI Bank Credit card users can avail of discounts worth Rs 2,500 on their credit cards transactions. This offer is available on Amazon.in as well as OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores starting April 11.

Users can also avail of no-cost EMI offers up to 6 months on all major bank card transactions on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in. Select American Express card users can avail 5% cashback.

Consumers purchasing the new TV on Amazon.in from April 11th – 22nd can also avail the benefit of gaining 12 months of complimentary Amazon Prime membership. And consumers purchasing the new TV on Amazon.in from April 23rd – Sept 20th can avail the benefit of gaining 3 months of complimentary Amazon Prime membership.

Display

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro gets a 4K UHD panel. The TV gets 10-bit color depth feature for more accurate reproduction of imagery. .
The Gamma Engine on the new smart TV tunes the visuals to provide content with better contrast and vibrant colour. With the MEMC technology, fast-moving scenes are enhanced to provide less tears and motion blur.

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro also offers Ultra HD display along with HDR10+, HDR10, as well as HLG format support.

IoT connectivity

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro can act as a smart hub for home entertainment. The new smart TV is powered by the Android TV 10.0 platform.

Users can also enable ALLM feature (Auto Low Latency Mode) for a faster gaming experience. Users can also use the Google Assistant function embedded into the Android TV to control the new TV. The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro also features MultiCast and Google Duo support.

Users of the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro can use the OnePlus Connect 2.0 to connect their smartphone to their OnePlus TV.

The new OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro will include a Kids Mode feature along with the option to regulate viewing hours using the “watch time limitation” feature. Parents can also manage the picture quality parameter by turning on “Eye Comfort mode” ensuring that their children’s eyes are protected.

The new OnePlus TV also gets a Game Mode that allows users to connect their gaming console to the OnePlus TV via HDMI to activate the ALLM feature.

Sound

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is powered by Dolby Audio. The sound system comes with two full-range speakers with a total output of 24W.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 7, 2022 4:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks
News
After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks
OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale

News

Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale

Realme Book Prime launched in India for Rs 57,999

Laptops

Realme Book Prime launched in India for Rs 57,999

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale

Realme Book Prime launched in India for Rs 57,999

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details
Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale

News

Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale
Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more

Deals

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more
OnePlus 10 Pro review: A balancing act

Reviews

OnePlus 10 Pro review: A balancing act
Planning to buy OnePlus 10 Pro 5G? Here are the sale offers

Deals

Planning to buy OnePlus 10 Pro 5G? Here are the sale offers

हिंदी समाचार

Suzuki V-Strom SX एडवेंचर बाइक भारत में हुई लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Xiaomi 12 Pro की भारत में ये होगी कीमत, दो और फोन हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

WhatsApp Tricks: व्हाट्सऐप यूज करते समय इन बातों का रखें खास ख्याल, नहीं होंगे हैकर्स का शिकार

Free Fire Max में इस महीने इन 4 तरीकों से Free Diamonds पाने का मौका, जिनसे मिलेंगे मुफ्त गेमिंग आइटम्स

बेवजह के मैसेज नोटिफिकेशन हो जाएंगे बिल्कुल शांत, बस करना होगा यह काम...

Latest Videos

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System
Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in

News

Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in
Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

Features

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video
Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks
News
After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks
OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details
Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale

News

Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale
Realme Book Prime launched in India for Rs 57,999

Laptops

Realme Book Prime launched in India for Rs 57,999

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers