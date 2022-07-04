OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV launched in India at Rs 32,999

OnePlus on Monday launched its latest OnePlus TV Y series 50 Y1S Pro smart TV in the Indian market. The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro has been introduced as a new screen size variant in addition to the OnePlus TV Y Series 43 Y1S Pro which was launched earlier this year. It features a 50-inch 4K UHD display and extends a connected ecosystem experience.

Smarter TV. Smarter Choice. The all-new #OnePlusTV 50Y1S Pro is here. Open sale starts 7th July, 12 PM.

Get notified: https://t.co/kQNtIxBZu0 pic.twitter.com/qA5D7XEMcr — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 4, 2022

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV Price And Availability

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV is priced at Rs 32,999. The smart TV is available on Amazon.in, as well as OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and the major offline partner stores from July 7 onwards. In terms of offers, Axis Bank customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 3000 upon purchase of the new OnePlus TVs. Meanwhile, potential customers can also avail no-cost EMI offers up to 9 months for the same across major bank transactions on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in, and can similarly avail the same on Axis Bank transactions upon purchase of new OnePlus TVs in offline stores. Amazon customers can further gain a complimentary Amazon Prime subscription of 12 months upon purchase of the new OnePlus TV on Amazon.in.

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV Specifications

The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV features a 50-inch 4K UHD display. There’s support for 10-bit colour depth feature as well. The TV 50 Y1S Pro offers an Ultra HD display along with HDR10+, HDR10, as well as HLG format support. The new OnePlus TV has Android TV 10.0 OS where one can use the Google Assistant function embedded into the software to control the OnePlus TVs.

Users of the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro can use the OnePlus Connect 2.0 to connect their smartphone to their OnePlus TV. The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro also gets two full-range speakers with a total output of 24W and support for Dolby Audio.

Connectivity options include 3x HDMI 2.1 (1x eARC) 2xUSB 2.0, optical, ethernet, dual band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. Software is Android TV 10.