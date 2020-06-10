comscore OnePlus TV 32-inch and 43-inch variants coming, listed on Bluetooth SIG
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • OnePlus TV coming in 32-inch and 43-inch variants, spotted on Bluetooth SIG
News

OnePlus TV coming in 32-inch and 43-inch variants, spotted on Bluetooth SIG

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV launch is confirmed for July 2. The company has already started teasing on Twitter.

  • Published: June 10, 2020 2:18 PM IST
OnePlus TV

OnePlus has already announced its plans of launching “Smarter TV. Smarter Price” on July 2. What it implies is that the company is set to bring a new affordable TV range to Indian consumers other than the existing premium OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review: Premium TV for big pockets, but...

The company had confirmed the launch date of the product as part of the initial teaser earlier this week. And since then, there has been one another teaser on Twitter suggesting possible price for the TV. OnePlus’ teaser noted that the upcoming smart TV “starting from Rs 1X,999″ will soon launch.

Now in just three days, we now have an alleged certification listing of the two OnePlus smart TVs. A Twitter user (via GizmoChina) claims to have accessed the Bluetooth SIG listing and has shared two screenshots.

As seen in the alleged Bluetooth SIG screenshots, the two smart TVs will have a 32-inch and a 43-inch display panel. The 32-inch OnePlus TV is listed with the model number 32HA0A00. On the other hand, the 43-inch version notes the model number 43FA0A00.

Last month, another new model for the OnePlus TV appeared on the Bluetooth SIG database. It is interesting to note that the same database leaked the Q1 Smart TV lineup months before the launch of 2019. Talking about the fresh listing, the report noted “1+ LED TV” and “1+ Remote Control” in the database. These were similar to the names that surfaced before the Q1 series launch.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The new smart tv listing gives a rough indication of other aspects of the hardware of the unreleased product. The listing also revealed that the device will sport an updated MediaTek MT5670 SoC. MediaTek launched this SoC back in September 2019 with a quad-core CPU and AI-powered enhancement features.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 10, 2020 2:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus TV 32-inch and 43-inch variants coming, spotted on Bluetooth SIG
Smart TVs
OnePlus TV 32-inch and 43-inch variants coming, spotted on Bluetooth SIG
Nokia 7.2 update gets June 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 7.2 update gets June 2020 security patch

Rainbow Six Siege getting another free weekend from June 11

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege getting another free weekend from June 11

Apple Days Sale on Flipkart: Check out the best deals

Deals

Apple Days Sale on Flipkart: Check out the best deals

Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch expected on June 26

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch expected on June 26

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

OnePlus 8 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Nokia 7.2 update gets June 2020 security patch

Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch expected on June 26

Xiaomi launches Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 in India for Rs 549

Sony WI-SP510 neckband earphones launched

Flipkart flight booking is now live; check best offers

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV 32-inch and 43-inch variants coming, spotted on Bluetooth SIG

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV 32-inch and 43-inch variants coming, spotted on Bluetooth SIG
Xiaomi launches Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 in India for Rs 549

News

Xiaomi launches Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 in India for Rs 549
VU launches four Ultra 4K TVs in India, price starts from Rs 25,999

Smart TVs

VU launches four Ultra 4K TVs in India, price starts from Rs 25,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM: Check price

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM: Check price
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Mi 10 Youth Ice & Snow Set एडिशन स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

शेयर करते हैं दूसरों से नेटफ्लिक्स का अपना अकाउंट, तो हो सकती है ये बड़ी दिक्कत

Oppo भारत में लॉन्च करेगी एक और प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन, हुआ खुलासा

सोनी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया वायरलेस स्पोर्ट्स हेडफोन, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

OnePlus भारत में लॉन्च करेगा 32 और 43 इंच के टीवी, ब्लूटूथ सर्टिफिकेशन के मिली जानकारी

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now
Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

News

Nokia 7.2 update gets June 2020 security patch
News
Nokia 7.2 update gets June 2020 security patch
Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch expected on June 26

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch expected on June 26
Xiaomi launches Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 in India for Rs 549

News

Xiaomi launches Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 in India for Rs 549
Sony WI-SP510 neckband earphones launched

News

Sony WI-SP510 neckband earphones launched
Flipkart flight booking is now live; check best offers

News

Flipkart flight booking is now live; check best offers