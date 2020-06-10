OnePlus has already announced its plans of launching “Smarter TV. Smarter Price” on July 2. What it implies is that the company is set to bring a new affordable TV range to Indian consumers other than the existing premium OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review: Premium TV for big pockets, but...

The company had confirmed the launch date of the product as part of the initial teaser earlier this week. And since then, there has been one another teaser on Twitter suggesting possible price for the TV. OnePlus’ teaser noted that the upcoming smart TV “starting from Rs 1X,999″ will soon launch.

Now in just three days, we now have an alleged certification listing of the two OnePlus smart TVs. A Twitter user (via GizmoChina) claims to have accessed the Bluetooth SIG listing and has shared two screenshots.

As seen in the alleged Bluetooth SIG screenshots, the two smart TVs will have a 32-inch and a 43-inch display panel.

As seen in the alleged Bluetooth SIG screenshots, the two smart TVs will have a 32-inch and a 43-inch display panel. The 32-inch OnePlus TV is listed with the model number 32HA0A00. On the other hand, the 43-inch version notes the model number 43FA0A00.

Last month, another new model for the OnePlus TV appeared on the Bluetooth SIG database. It is interesting to note that the same database leaked the Q1 Smart TV lineup months before the launch of 2019. Talking about the fresh listing, the report noted “1+ LED TV” and “1+ Remote Control” in the database. These were similar to the names that surfaced before the Q1 series launch.

The new smart tv listing gives a rough indication of other aspects of the hardware of the unreleased product. The listing also revealed that the device will sport an updated MediaTek MT5670 SoC. MediaTek launched this SoC back in September 2019 with a quad-core CPU and AI-powered enhancement features.