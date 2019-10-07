comscore OnePlus TV gets up to Rs 5,000 off on Amazon India with an offer
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • OnePlus TV gets up to Rs 5,000 off on Amazon India with an offer: Check details
News

OnePlus TV gets up to Rs 5,000 off on Amazon India with an offer: Check details

Smart TVs

Amazon India is offering flat Rs 5,000 off on the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro model with HDFC Bank Credit card, Debit card, and Credit/Debit EMI transactions. The high-end TV cost Rs 99,900, but after the instant discount, the effective price for the Q1 Pro model will be Rs 94,900.

  • Published: October 7, 2019 9:38 AM IST
OnePlus TV Q1 Series (5)

Consumers looking to purchase OnePlus TV can now avail up to Rs 5,000 off on Amazon India. The e-commerce website is offering flat Rs 5,000 off on the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro model with HDFC Bank Credit card, Debit card, and Credit/Debit EMI transactions. The high-end TV cost Rs 99,900, but after the instant discount, the effective price for the Q1 Pro model will be Rs 94,900.

Similarly, the OnePlus TV Q1 model is also available on offer with Rs 4,000 flat discount. Consumers with HDFC Bank Credit card, Debit card, and Credit/Debit EMI transactions will be able to avail the offer. The Smart TV is price at Rs 69,900, and you’ll get it at Rs 65,900 after Rs 4,000 instant discount with HDFC cards.

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review: Premium TV for big pockets, but...

Also Read

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review: Premium TV for big pockets, but...

The Chinese smartphone maker forayed into the Smart TV segment with two 55-inch televisions alongside the 7T last month. The company launched the OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro at Rs 69,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively. Checkout the pricing and availability below.

Pricing and availability

The starting model Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900, while the high-end model Q1 Pro will cost you Rs 99,900. Both these televisions are available for experience at all OnePlus Experience Stores. Consumers will only be able to purchase it online through Amazon India. Both are already available for sale with launch offers and sale offers from the e-commerce website.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 7, 2019 9:38 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus TV gets up to Rs 5,000 off on Amazon India with an offer: Check details
Smart TVs
OnePlus TV gets up to Rs 5,000 off on Amazon India with an offer: Check details
Xiaomi Redmi 8A review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8A review

Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special announced

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special announced

Realme sold 2.2 million smartphones during festive season

News

Realme sold 2.2 million smartphones during festive season

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to feature NFC support outside China

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to feature NFC support outside China

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 8A review

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Realme sold 2.2 million smartphones during festive season

Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos

Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season

Samsung Galaxy A20s launched in India

Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV gets up to Rs 5,000 off on Amazon India with an offer: Check details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV gets up to Rs 5,000 off on Amazon India with an offer: Check details
Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special announced

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special announced
Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season

News

Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season
OnePlus 7T Pro launch teased on October 10 by Amazon India

News

OnePlus 7T Pro launch teased on October 10 by Amazon India
Amazon India gets orders from 99.4 percent pin-codes

News

Amazon India gets orders from 99.4 percent pin-codes

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus TV पर मिल रहा है 5000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट, जानें ऑफर्स

Realme XT स्मार्टफोन आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, ये हैं सेल ऑफर्स

Realme X2 Pro Dolby Atmos के साथ ड्यूल स्टीरियो स्पीकर सेटअप के साथ आएगा

Samsung Galaxy A20s भारत में तीन रियर कैमरों के साथ 11,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Call of Duty को मोबाइल में खेलने के लिए ये होनी चाहिए एलिजिबिलिटी

News

Realme sold 2.2 million smartphones during festive season
News
Realme sold 2.2 million smartphones during festive season
Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos

News

Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos
Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season

News

Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season
Samsung Galaxy A20s launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A20s launched in India
Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

News

Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus