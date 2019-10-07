Consumers looking to purchase OnePlus TV can now avail up to Rs 5,000 off on Amazon India. The e-commerce website is offering flat Rs 5,000 off on the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro model with HDFC Bank Credit card, Debit card, and Credit/Debit EMI transactions. The high-end TV cost Rs 99,900, but after the instant discount, the effective price for the Q1 Pro model will be Rs 94,900.

Similarly, the OnePlus TV Q1 model is also available on offer with Rs 4,000 flat discount. Consumers with HDFC Bank Credit card, Debit card, and Credit/Debit EMI transactions will be able to avail the offer. The Smart TV is price at Rs 69,900, and you’ll get it at Rs 65,900 after Rs 4,000 instant discount with HDFC cards.

The Chinese smartphone maker forayed into the Smart TV segment with two 55-inch televisions alongside the 7T last month. The company launched the OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro at Rs 69,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively. Checkout the pricing and availability below.

Pricing and availability

The starting model Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900, while the high-end model Q1 Pro will cost you Rs 99,900. Both these televisions are available for experience at all OnePlus Experience Stores. Consumers will only be able to purchase it online through Amazon India. Both are already available for sale with launch offers and sale offers from the e-commerce website.