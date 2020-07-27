comscore OnePlus TV get 'EPIC ON' premium OTT platform for users in India
OnePlus TVs get 'EPIC ON' premium OTT platform for users in India

OnePlus noted that the extensive content catalog from EPIC ON will now be available on OnePlus TV in India.

  Updated: July 27, 2020 8:25 PM IST
OnePlus in a strategic partnership with IN10 Media Network has brought the premium OTT platform ‘EPIC ON’ for the OnePlus TV users in India. In a press statement on Monday, the company noted that the extensive content catalog from EPIC ON will now be available on OnePlus TV in India. Users will be able to enjoy EPIC ON on OxygenPlay, the content discovery platform of OnePlus TV. Also Read - महज एक मिनट में ही बिक गई OnePlus TV, सिर्फ इतने रुपये है कीमत

In line with its brand proposition ‘India’s Storytellers’, EPIC ON hosts a vast range of programs across multiple genres. These programs highlight intriguing stories about India as well as the people of the nation. The content platform will also soon have a variety of new content formats such as graphic motion comics, podcasts, audiobooks, e-books, gaming, and many more in its library. Additionally, the platform also lets users livestream the network’s linear broadcasts: EPIC TV, an India-centric infotainment channel, as well as ShowBox, a 24-hour music channel and more. Also Read - OnePlus TV 'sold out in a minute', fastest selling 32-inch TV on Amazon India

“The OnePlus TVs play an integral role towards building an accessible connected ecosystem while remaining true to our core philosophy of creating the best in class experiences for our users. Post the announcement of DocuBay earlier this month, we are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with IN10 Media Network with EPIC ON on board, and further elevate consumer viewing experience on our OnePlus TVs,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India. Also Read - OnePlus TV gets new kids and data saver plus mode

Price in India

The OnePlus TV 55U1 model is priced at Rs 49,999. Meanwhile, the 43Y1 is priced at Rs 22,999. The cheapest option for budget buyers is the OnePlus TV 32Y1 which is priced at Rs 12,999. All three models are up on sale on Amazon India.

Specifications and features

The new OnePlus TV U1 55-inch comes with 93 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and there is Netflix app pre-loaded. There is Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support as well. The OnePlus TV U series features OnePlus Cinematic display which features HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG and Gamma Engine. Burdenless Design which uses a thinner and minimal bezel.

Watch Video: Best Budget Smart TV’s to buy in India

The back is made from a single aluminum carbon fiber alloy panel. It comes with Android TV along with custom OnePlus apps like OnePlus connect. This will let users use their phones as a remote. You can now connect up to 5 smartphones and now includes iPhone too.

  Published Date: July 27, 2020 8:24 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 27, 2020 8:25 PM IST

