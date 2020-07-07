comscore OnePlus TV gets new kids and data saver plus mode | BGR India
News

OnePlus TV gets new kids and data saver plus mode

Smart TVs

The new over the air update is rolling out to users in a phased manner and offers improved video and audio performance.

  • Published: July 7, 2020 5:26 PM IST
OnePlus TV Q1 Series (7)

OnePlus is bringing new features to its smart TV series this week. The company has launched slew of TVs in the market, across different price segments. And its time for a new update to bring fresh set of options for its TV users. The new OTA 5 update comes to OnePlus TV Q series and the U series which is priced under Rs 50,000. Also Read - OnePlus Nord to feature OIS support, retail box revealed ahead of launch

The update is rolling out this week over the air and likely to reach everyone in a phased manner. The new features include kids mode, data saver plus and ability to expand storage once again. In addition to this, OnePlus has refreshed the design of the interface to add new explore options. Also Read - OnePlus TV U and Y series launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

With the Kids Mode, you can create separate account for kids, giving you broader control over the content that is available to them. You can lock specific content with PIN, and even enable eye protection mode to avoid straining of eyes for kids. This mode can be found in More Settings option. Also Read - OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro getting new OxygenOS updates with several improvements

OnePlus TV already had a data saver mode, but the new update brings data saver plus mode. With this users can keep a track of data consumed by different streaming platforms. They can even set a daily,weekly or monthly data limit after which they will be alerted.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The other changes include removal of app drawer on OxygenPlay UI to make the content visible. It says the HDR performance of MKV and MP4 files will also improve. The built-in video player allows users to resume video from where they left or start from beginning. This will work seamlessly with Amazon Prime Video as well. And finally, users can connect external storage drive (via USB) to expand the space available for content on these OnePlus TVs.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 7, 2020 5:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

OnePlus TVs get new software update: Check details
Smart TVs
OnePlus TVs get new software update: Check details
Huawei's next Mate foldable device could borrow Samsung's design

News

Huawei's next Mate foldable device could borrow Samsung's design

How to turn off YouTube AutoPlay in your feeds

How To

How to turn off YouTube AutoPlay in your feeds

Nokia 5.1 Plus picks up June 2020 security update

News

Nokia 5.1 Plus picks up June 2020 security update

Honor X10 MAX gets first software update with several new features and June security patch

News

Honor X10 MAX gets first software update with several new features and June security patch

Most Popular

Poco M2 Pro Review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp could support cross-chat feature soon

Huawei's next Mate foldable device could borrow Samsung's design

Nokia 5.1 Plus picks up June 2020 security update

Honor X10 MAX gets first software update with several new features and June security patch

Aarogya Setu now lets users delete account: How it works

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TVs get new software update: Check details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TVs get new software update: Check details
Realme TV to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Smart TVs

Realme TV to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
OnePlus TV Y series sale starting July 5 on Amazon: Here are details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Y series sale starting July 5 on Amazon: Here are details
OnePlus reveals Nord smartphone design: Check details, expected price

News

OnePlus reveals Nord smartphone design: Check details, expected price
OnePlus TV U and Y series launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV U and Y series launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग के इन दो स्मार्टफोन में मिलेंगे गैलेक्सी एस 20 जैसे फीचर, कंपनी ने किया ऐलान

महंगा हुआ Motorola One Fusion+ स्मार्टफोन, अब इतने रुपये हुई कीमत

WhatsApp trick: बिना पता चले ऐसे देखें WhatsApp स्टेटस, ये है ट्रिक

सैमसंग के अगले फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन का नाम होगा Galaxy Z Fold 2!

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 सीरीज 21 अगस्त से होगी बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध: रिपोर्ट

Latest Videos

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

News

Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp could support cross-chat feature soon
News
Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp could support cross-chat feature soon
Huawei's next Mate foldable device could borrow Samsung's design

News

Huawei's next Mate foldable device could borrow Samsung's design
Nokia 5.1 Plus picks up June 2020 security update

News

Nokia 5.1 Plus picks up June 2020 security update
Honor X10 MAX gets first software update with several new features and June security patch

News

Honor X10 MAX gets first software update with several new features and June security patch
Aarogya Setu now lets users delete account: How it works

News

Aarogya Setu now lets users delete account: How it works

new arrivals in india

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers