OnePlus TV gets new kids and data saver plus mode

OnePlus is bringing new features to its smart TV series this week. The company has launched slew of TVs in the market, across different price segments. And its time for a new update to bring fresh set of options for its TV users. The new OTA 5 update comes to OnePlus TV Q series and the U series which is priced under Rs 50,000.

The update is rolling out this week over the air and likely to reach everyone in a phased manner. The new features include kids mode, data saver plus and ability to expand storage once again. In addition to this, OnePlus has refreshed the design of the interface to add new explore options.

With the Kids Mode, you can create separate account for kids, giving you broader control over the content that is available to them. You can lock specific content with PIN, and even enable eye protection mode to avoid straining of eyes for kids. This mode can be found in More Settings option.

OnePlus TV already had a data saver mode, but the new update brings data saver plus mode. With this users can keep a track of data consumed by different streaming platforms. They can even set a daily,weekly or monthly data limit after which they will be alerted.

The other changes include removal of app drawer on OxygenPlay UI to make the content visible. It says the HDR performance of MKV and MP4 files will also improve. The built-in video player allows users to resume video from where they left or start from beginning. This will work seamlessly with Amazon Prime Video as well. And finally, users can connect external storage drive (via USB) to expand the space available for content on these OnePlus TVs.