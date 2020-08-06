OnePlus has recently launched a new AR experience for its OnePlus TV models. The brand now allows you to use AR via your smartphone to scan your living room and check out how the brand’s TVs would look on your wall. Also Read - OnePlus Nord gets new OxygenOS update with stability improvements

All users have to do is go here to access the OnePlus TV Home Demo page. We suggest using your smartphone since if you open the link with a computer, you will be asked to scan a QR code on your phone, leading to the same page. Note that you will require a smartphone with Google Play Services for AR to make this work. Once you have the app downloaded, head over to the site.

Once you hit 'Start Home Demo', your browser will ask you for permission to use the phone's camera to detect the surrounding. Grant this and the service will open immediately, right in your browser. After this, all you need to do is point the camera on a flat surface like a table and hit the red circle that pops up. You should then see an AR figure of the three OnePlus TV models in front of you. You may then switch between the three to check out how each model looks in your home.

This will help users who may be looking forward to buying one of the OnePlus TVs. The AR experience lets users get a pretty good estimate of how an actual TV models would look like in their own living room, without the need for the TV being present there physically.

OnePlus TV U1 55-inch specifications

The new OnePlus TV U1 55-inch comes with 93 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and there is Netflix app pre-loaded. There is Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support as well. The U series features OnePlus Cinematic display which features HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG, and Gamma Engine. Burdenless Design which uses a thinner and minimal bezel. The back is made from a single aluminum carbon fiber alloy panel. It gets paired with OnePlus connect app, which lets users use their phones as a remote. You can now connect up to 5 smartphones and now includes iPhones.

Pricing

The OnePlus TV 55U1 model is priced at Rs 49,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus TV 43Y1 is priced at Rs 22,999. The cheapest option for budget buyers is the OnePlus TV 32Y1 which is priced at Rs 12,999.