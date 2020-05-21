comscore OnePlus TV 2020 could launch soon, hardware spotted | BGR India
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • OnePlus TV may get a refresh this year, new hardware and remote spotted
News

OnePlus TV may get a refresh this year, new hardware and remote spotted

Smart TVs

This listing comes months after the company initially launched its much anticipated OnePlus TV Q1 lineup. Let’s check out the details regarding the fresh hardware listing for the OnePlus TV here.

  • Published: May 21, 2020 9:26 AM IST
OnePlus new Logo(1)

It looks like smartphone giant OnePlus is working on a hardware refresh for its Smart TV lineup for 2020. As per a report, the new OnePlus TV hardware has just surfaced on a certification website. In addition to the actual TV, the device will also come with a Bluetooth-powered remote. This listing hints at an annual hardware refresh, something that we have seen in the smartphone industry. However, the listing did not outline the launch timeline for the rumored device. This listing comes months after the company initially launched its much anticipated OnePlus TV Q1 lineup. Let’s check out the details regarding the fresh hardware listing for the OnePlus TV here. Also Read - OnePlus 5, 5T get Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta 3 with camera improvements

OnePlus may be planning a new Smart TV product; details

According to a report from 9to5Google, a new model for the OnePlus TV has just appeared on the Bluetooth SIG database. As noted above, this listing comes with a dedicated remote hinting at an upcoming launch. This organization approves all the devices that feature a Bluetooth connection. It is interesting to note that the same database leaked the Q1 Smart TV lineup months before the launch of 2019. Talking about the fresh listing, the report noted “1+ LED TV” and “1+ Remote Control” in the database. These are similar to the names that surfaced before the Q1 series launch. Also Read - OnePlus hires ex-Apple executive Navnit Nakra in key role for India

Watch: Top 5 Android launchers you should try

This new smart tv listing gives a rough indication of other aspects of the hardware of the unreleased product. Inspecting the listing, it seems like the upcoming product will feature the “55UA0A00” model number. It also hints at a 55-inch display on the new device. Taking a look back, last year, the listing featured a total of 39 different model numbers. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera feature won't be disabled outside of China

OnePlus TV users now getting free JioSaavn Pro subscription for 3 months

Also Read

OnePlus TV users now getting free JioSaavn Pro subscription for 3 months

The listing also revealed that the device will sport an updated MediaTek MT5670 SoC. MediaTek launched this SoC back in September 2019 with a quad-core CPU and AI-powered enhancement features. The first smart tv product lineup came with MT6632 and MT7668 SoC from 2017. We are unsure about the launch date, or the launch market for the upcoming product.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 21, 2020 9:26 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM
News
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be launched in online-only event

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be launched in online-only event

Apple iPhone 12 may not come with bundled earphones

News

Apple iPhone 12 may not come with bundled earphones

BSNL Combo 18 Plan brings 1.8GB data per day

Telecom

BSNL Combo 18 Plan brings 1.8GB data per day

Samsung Galaxy Watch successor may have titanium variant

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch successor may have titanium variant

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be launched in online-only event

Apple iPhone 12 may not come with bundled earphones

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted online, could launch soon

Xiaomi Mi camera SE launched as cheapest PTZ camera

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV may get a refresh this year; new hardware spotted

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV may get a refresh this year; new hardware spotted
OnePlus 5, 5T get OxygenOS Android 10 Open Beta 3

News

OnePlus 5, 5T get OxygenOS Android 10 Open Beta 3
OnePlus hires ex-Apple executive in key role for India

News

OnePlus hires ex-Apple executive in key role for India
Best phone to play high-end games in 2020

Top Products

Best phone to play high-end games in 2020
Best Phone with Big Screen to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग ने चीन में लॉन्च किया सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Moto G8 Power Lite स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

लॉकडाउन के दौरान OTT एप्स के नए यूजर्स की संख्या बढ़ी

Realme TV को सिर्फ 2000 रुपये में कर सकते हैं बुक, इस तरह से ले सकते हैं ब्लाइंड सेल में हिस्सा

Zomato और Swiggy ने शुरू की शराब की होम डिलिवरी

Latest Videos

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM
News
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be launched in online-only event

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be launched in online-only event
Apple iPhone 12 may not come with bundled earphones

News

Apple iPhone 12 may not come with bundled earphones
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted online, could launch soon

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted online, could launch soon
Xiaomi Mi camera SE launched as cheapest PTZ camera

News

Xiaomi Mi camera SE launched as cheapest PTZ camera