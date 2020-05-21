It looks like smartphone giant OnePlus is working on a hardware refresh for its Smart TV lineup for 2020. As per a report, the new OnePlus TV hardware has just surfaced on a certification website. In addition to the actual TV, the device will also come with a Bluetooth-powered remote. This listing hints at an annual hardware refresh, something that we have seen in the smartphone industry. However, the listing did not outline the launch timeline for the rumored device. This listing comes months after the company initially launched its much anticipated OnePlus TV Q1 lineup. Let’s check out the details regarding the fresh hardware listing for the OnePlus TV here. Also Read - OnePlus 5, 5T get Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta 3 with camera improvements

OnePlus may be planning a new Smart TV product; details

According to a report from 9to5Google, a new model for the OnePlus TV has just appeared on the Bluetooth SIG database. As noted above, this listing comes with a dedicated remote hinting at an upcoming launch. This organization approves all the devices that feature a Bluetooth connection. It is interesting to note that the same database leaked the Q1 Smart TV lineup months before the launch of 2019. Talking about the fresh listing, the report noted "1+ LED TV" and "1+ Remote Control" in the database. These are similar to the names that surfaced before the Q1 series launch.

This new smart tv listing gives a rough indication of other aspects of the hardware of the unreleased product. Inspecting the listing, it seems like the upcoming product will feature the "55UA0A00" model number. It also hints at a 55-inch display on the new device. Taking a look back, last year, the listing featured a total of 39 different model numbers.

The listing also revealed that the device will sport an updated MediaTek MT5670 SoC. MediaTek launched this SoC back in September 2019 with a quad-core CPU and AI-powered enhancement features. The first smart tv product lineup came with MT6632 and MT7668 SoC from 2017. We are unsure about the launch date, or the launch market for the upcoming product.