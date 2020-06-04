OnePlus has rolled out an OTA update for the OnePlus TV after receiving feedback from the community. The Chinese company on its official community forum noted that the OnePlus TV OTA 4 will go live at the beginning of June. It brings Netflix connectivity improvements, support for 3rd party AirPlay service apps. Also Read - OnePlus 8 5G goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon India: Check full specifications, price

As noted by OnePlus, the company after receiving feedback from the community started working on fixing these bugs. Here's what you can expect.

Change log:

-Match the setting value of Color Space, Brightness and MEMC with actual display effect more accurately.

-Enhanced Ultra Smooth effect to make it more obvious in display.

-Corrected the version rollback issues of certain downloaded apps after OTA upgrade.

-Improved the experience around Netflix server connectivity.

-Fixed the MX Player installation error.

-Added support for third party AirPlay service apps.

In January, the company rolled out an update to OnePlus TV which brought support for the Netflix app. This software update V1.6.0T1911211115 also optimized volume adjustment, Input Source setting feature along with PQ pinkish video issue fix. In latest update, there are a few improvements as well. The biggest of the lot is the ability to use the Prime Video button on the remote to power on and off the TV

The company made its foray into the television segment last year in October. Since then, the firm has been regular in shipping updates to its OnePlus TV range, but this new one is significant as it expands the list of content partners for the OxygenPlay. Apart from being a standard Android TV, the OnePlus TV series also feature OxygenPlay add on. It essentially aggregates content from different apps at one place, something similar to Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI.

When OnePlus had launched the televisions in India in October, there were only three partners for the OxygenPlay – ZEE5, Hungama Play and Eros Now. With the new update, the additional list of partners include MX Player, Voot, ShemarooMe, AltBalaji, JioSaavn, and Spotify.