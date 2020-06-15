comscore OnePlus TV: Pete Lau hints at a more colorful experience | BGR India
News

OnePlus TV: Pete Lau hints at a more colorful experience with DCI-P3 color space

Smart TVs

It is worth noting that the company has already indicated that the price of the device will start below Rs 19,999. Let’s check out the latest details regarding the upcoming OnePlus TV series here.

  Published: June 15, 2020 1:00 PM IST
OnePlus Smart TV

Smartphone maker OnePlus is gearing up to launch a considerably affordable Smart TV series in the Indian market. As part of the preparations, the company has constantly shared new teasers regarding the upcoming lineup. These teasers continue to share some new aspects regarding the upcoming product to generate some hype around the launch. Continuing this strategy, OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau has just shared a new teaser regarding the upcoming series. Before we talk about this latest teaser, it is worth noting that the company has already indicated that the price of the device will start below Rs 19,999. Let’s check out the latest details regarding the upcoming OnePlus TV series here. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro and 8 set to go on sale today at 12PM; Everything you need to know

OnePlus TV new features spotted; details

Inspecting the teaser, Lau revealed that the upcoming product will feature a “new Cinematic Display”. Talking about specifications and details for the display we get to know that the device supports DCI-P3 color space. OnePlus also noted that the upcoming product will support 93 percent coverage for DCI-P3 color gamut. This also likely makes the upcoming Smart TV, “one of the fullest, most vivid displays of color out there.” The company is promoting the unannounced series with the hashtag “SmarterTV”. Lau also posted a teaser image along with the above-mentioned data on his Twitter account. Also Read - OnePlus 8T to feature 65W Super Warp Charge technology

Watch: Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Inspecting the teaser image, we can see a vibrant background to signify the colors on the upcoming display. OnePlus has also added the text, “Smarter TV. More Colorful Experience.” here. Beyond the teasers, OnePlus has already revealed that it will unveil the upcoming Smart TV series on July 2, 2020. Also Read - OnePlus 7,7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro get new open beta updates

OnePlus TV coming in 32-inch and 43-inch variants, spotted on Bluetooth SIG

OnePlus TV coming in 32-inch and 43-inch variants, spotted on Bluetooth SIG

Taking a look at past reports, it is also possible that the company may launch the device in two display size variants. These include the 32-inch and the 43-inch model. OnePlus will directly take-on a number of players with this new product. Some of these companies include Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Motorola, TCL, Nokia, and more.

  Published Date: June 15, 2020 1:00 PM IST

