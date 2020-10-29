comscore OnePlus TV series to get new OTA update next month | BGR India
  OnePlus TV Q, U series set for new updates with more features
OnePlus TV Q, U series set for new updates with more features

OnePlus will be releasing the update over the air for these two TV series in November.

  Published: October 29, 2020 4:45 PM IST
OnePlus TV Q1 Series (7)

OnePlus has expanded its lineup beyond mobiles. The company has multiple smart TV series in the market. And it is now busy preparing a new update for the OnePlus TV Q series. This release will be available sometime in November, as per the details given in the forum here. The update will roll out over the air (OTA) for owners of the OnePlus TV Q1 or S series smart TVs. It will be called the OTA6 update that will offer user suggested features like user metrics, power-off timer, and more. Also Read - OnePlus Watch launch reportedly delayed for unknown reasons

But without a doubt, the biggest feature addition will be the MultiCast. And as the name suggests, users on these TVs will be able to cast multiple devices to the big screen. OnePlus says this was done to compensate for the lack of multi-device support via Chromecast. “This feature can help us with sheet comparison while working, enjoy multi-player gaming on one screen, and if you’re daring enough, even binge-watch several movies at a time,” the post adds. The company is bringing support for up to 4 devices with MultiCast. Also Read - OnePlus TV Y and U series now available on open sale on Amazon India and official store

The update will also give you a personalized watch profile on the TV called My Videos. The category will include your watch history, watchlist, and reminders, all in one place. “You’ll be able to freely resume the episode you stopped a night ago, and easily catch up with shows and movies that were added to your watch list,” OnePlus points out. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43 vs OnePlus TV 43 Y1: Full specs comparison

The OTA6 update for OnePlus TV Q and U series will be available in November. While the brand is already working on the OTA3 update for the Y series.

OnePlus TV Q series specifications

The Q1 and Q1 Pro are somewhat similar when it comes to the internal hardware. The Pro variant features a 55-inch custom-built QLED display with 4K resolution and anti-glare coating. The device supports 96 percent coverage of DCI-P3 and 120 percent coverage of NTSC color gamut. OnePlus has also added Gamma Color Magic processor for image processing.

  Published Date: October 29, 2020 4:45 PM IST

OnePlus TV Q and U series will support MultiCast feature with new update
OnePlus TV Q and U series will support MultiCast feature with new update
VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar

VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar

Honor Band 6 set to launch on November 3

Honor Band 6 set to launch on November 3

Windows 10 getting massive UI refresh in 2021: Report

Windows 10 getting massive UI refresh in 2021: Report

OnePlus Nord getting OxygenOS 10.5.9 update in India

OnePlus Nord getting OxygenOS 10.5.9 update in India

Best Sellers