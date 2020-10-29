OnePlus has expanded its lineup beyond mobiles. The company has multiple smart TV series in the market. And it is now busy preparing a new update for the OnePlus TV Q series. This release will be available sometime in November, as per the details given in the forum here. The update will roll out over the air (OTA) for owners of the OnePlus TV Q1 or S series smart TVs. It will be called the OTA6 update that will offer user suggested features like user metrics, power-off timer, and more. Also Read - OnePlus Watch launch reportedly delayed for unknown reasons

But without a doubt, the biggest feature addition will be the MultiCast. And as the name suggests, users on these TVs will be able to cast multiple devices to the big screen. OnePlus says this was done to compensate for the lack of multi-device support via Chromecast. "This feature can help us with sheet comparison while working, enjoy multi-player gaming on one screen, and if you're daring enough, even binge-watch several movies at a time," the post adds. The company is bringing support for up to 4 devices with MultiCast.

The update will also give you a personalized watch profile on the TV called My Videos. The category will include your watch history, watchlist, and reminders, all in one place. "You'll be able to freely resume the episode you stopped a night ago, and easily catch up with shows and movies that were added to your watch list," OnePlus points out.

The OTA6 update for OnePlus TV Q and U series will be available in November. While the brand is already working on the OTA3 update for the Y series.

OnePlus TV Q series specifications

The Q1 and Q1 Pro are somewhat similar when it comes to the internal hardware. The Pro variant features a 55-inch custom-built QLED display with 4K resolution and anti-glare coating. The device supports 96 percent coverage of DCI-P3 and 120 percent coverage of NTSC color gamut. OnePlus has also added Gamma Color Magic processor for image processing.