OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details

OnePlus has pushed out a firmware update to the newly launched OnePlus TV Q1 Pro in India. The first ever update to the OnePlus’ Smart TV weighs 813MB in size. It carries the software version TV55Q1N_2.A.01_GLO_014_1909210202 and fixes quite a few issues along with a new light effect in Bluetooth stereo.

As noted in the changelog, the Android firmware update to OnePlus TV fixes ‘picture overexposure issue’ along with few optimizations and other bug fixing. It is noted to improve user experience of OnePlus Connect. We also mentioned issue with the initial pairing of the app with the television in our OnePlus TV Q1 Pro full review.

In terms of improvements, the software adds support to directly open Bluetooth stereo by phone. OnePlus has also added a new light effect in the Bluetooth stereo UI. The update also optimizes remote control button click sound effect and DLNA music cast performance.

Just last week, along with OnePlus 7T in India, the Chinese smartphone maker forayed into the smart television segment with two 55-inch televisions. The company launched the OnePlus TV Q1 and the Q1 Pro at Rs 69,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively. Checkout the Q1 series pricing, availability, and specifications.

OnePlus TV Q1 Series pricing and availability

The OnePlus TV Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900, while the high-end model Q1 Pro will cost you Rs 99,900. Both these smart Android televisions will be made available for experience at all OnePlus Experience Stores. Consumers will only be able to purchase it online through Amazon India. Both are already available for sale with launch offers and sale offers from Amazon Great Indian Festival.