comscore OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update; fixes 'picture overexposure issue' and more
News

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update; fixes 'picture overexposure issue' and more

Smart TVs

The first ever update to the OnePlus' Smart TV weighs 813MB in size. It carries the software version TV55Q1N_2.A.01_GLO_014_1909210202 and fixes quite a few issues along with a new light effect in Bluetooth stereo.

OnePlus TV Q1 Series (2)

OnePlus has pushed out a firmware update to the newly launched OnePlus TV Q1 Pro in India. The first ever update to the OnePlus’ Smart TV weighs 813MB in size. It carries the software version TV55Q1N_2.A.01_GLO_014_1909210202 and fixes quite a few issues along with a new light effect in Bluetooth stereo.

As noted in the changelog, the Android firmware update to OnePlus TV fixes ‘picture overexposure issue’ along with few optimizations and other bug fixing. It is noted to improve user experience of OnePlus Connect. We also mentioned issue with the initial pairing of the app with the television in our OnePlus TV Q1 Pro full review.

OnePlus TV update India

In terms of improvements, the software adds support to directly open Bluetooth stereo by phone. OnePlus has also added a new light effect in the Bluetooth stereo UI. The update also optimizes remote control button click sound effect and DLNA music cast performance.

OnePlus TV update India

Just last week, along with OnePlus 7T in India, the Chinese smartphone maker forayed into the smart television segment with two 55-inch televisions. The company launched the OnePlus TV Q1 and the Q1 Pro at Rs 69,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively. Checkout the Q1 series pricing, availability, and specifications.

OnePlus TV Q1 Series pricing and availability

The OnePlus TV Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900, while the high-end model Q1 Pro will cost you Rs 99,900. Both these smart Android televisions will be made available for experience at all OnePlus Experience Stores. Consumers will only be able to purchase it online through Amazon India. Both are already available for sale with launch offers and sale offers from Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 30, 2019 12:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Smart TVs
OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 flash sale in India today at 1PM

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 flash sale in India today at 1PM

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

News

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

News

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

News

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

Most Popular

Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Apple iPhone XR can be availed for just Rs 29,999: Check details

Deals

Apple iPhone XR can be availed for just Rs 29,999: Check details
Top 10 smartphone deals from Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days

Deals

Top 10 smartphone deals from Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Apple iPhone XR available for Rs 39,999

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Apple iPhone XR available for Rs 39,999
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro sale today on Amazon and OnePlus.com at 12PM: Price, offers, specs

News

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro sale today on Amazon and OnePlus.com at 12PM: Price, offers, specs

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone ने लॉन्च किया नया 45 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

Asus ROG Phone 2 भारत में अब 8 अक्टूबर को सेल पर आएगा, इस कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ खरीदें

Diwali With Mi : शाओमी का दिवाली धमाका, दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएंगे तीन नए स्मार्ट टीवी, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale Live: नए Smart TV को खरीदने का बेस्ट टाइम, पुराने CRT TV को 2 हजार रुपये में एक्सचेंज करें

Asus ROG Phone 2 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल हिट, रात में ही हुआ आउट ऑफ स्टॉक, जानें खासियत

News

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Smart TVs
OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

News

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions
Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

News

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more
Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

News

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now
Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon

News

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon