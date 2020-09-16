comscore OnePlus TV Q1 series now also available on Flipkart
News

OnePlus TV Q1 series now also available on Flipkart, instant discount up to Rs 8,000 for limited period

Smart TVs

Starting today, consumers will be able to purchase OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro via Flipkart.

  Published: September 16, 2020 6:16 PM IST
OnePlus TV Q1 Series (1)

The OnePlus TV Q1 series will now be made available on Flipkart as well. The company had exclusively launched it on Amazon India last year in October. And recently, these were made available through official OnePlus India store online. Also Read - Poco X3 India launch confirmed for September 22: Check expected price, variants and features

Starting today, consumers will be able to purchase OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro via Flipkart. As inaugural discount offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 8,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit card. With the discounted price of starting Rs 62,900, the OnePlus Q1 series will also be available to purchase during the Big Billion Days sale. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Rs 1,000 instant discount offer on Amazon India: Check details

Pricing and availability

Normally, the OnePlus TV Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900, while the high-end model Q1 Pro will cost you Rs 99,900. Both these OnePlus TVs are already available via OnePlus Experience Stores and Amazon India. But now, you can also buy it from Flipkart. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM variant sale date finally announced, will cost Rs 24,999

OnePlus TV Q1 Series: Specs, features

Now, let’s talk about the specifications of the OnePlus TV Q1 series. We will first cover the specifications of the top of the line OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. Both the Q1 Pro and Q1 Pro are somewhat similar when it comes to the internal hardware. Q1 Pro features a 55-inch custom-built QLED display with 4K resolution and anti-glare coating. The device supports 96 percent coverage of DCI-P3 and 120 percent coverage of NTSC color gamut. OnePlus has also added Gamma Color Magic processor for image processing.

Watch Video: Best Budget Smart TV’s to buy in India

Beyond this, OnePlus has also added a sliding 8 speaker stereo soundbar. This soundbar offers an impressive 50W audio output along with six-channel amplification. It also comes with integrated support for 2.1 Audio surround sound configuration. It features a minimalist and clean design with thin bezels and metallic stand. The backbone of the stand is known as OnePlus Dock. As previously reported, the device comes with a carbon fiber pattern on the back. Q1 Pro also features matte-finish on the soundbar that integrates seamlessly with the mesh fabric. It also comes with support for Dolby Vision and Atmos technology.

  • Published Date: September 16, 2020 6:16 PM IST

