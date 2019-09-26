Smartphone maker OnePlus has just expanded its product portfolio in India to include its first Smart TV lineup. The company just announced its much anticipated OnePlus TV Q1 series at a launch event in New Delhi. The lineup includes the OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro variants. This launch comes after a number of leaks, rumors, and speculation. In fact, OnePlus CEO and Founder Pete Lau has already shared some features in previously reported teasers. As part of the launch, it shared key information about the OnePlus TV Q1 series including pricing, availability, and specifications.

OnePlus TV Q1 Series pricing and availability

The company has priced the OnePlus TV Q1 at Rs 69,900 and the Q1 Pro at Rs 99,900. Both the smart TV products will go on sale on Amazon India starting from September 28, 2019. Interested buyers can head to Amazon India to make the purchase. Similar to the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7T Q1 Series will also go on sale as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival. As part of the launch, the company has teamed with a number of Over The Top (OTT) streaming services for bundled services.

Specifications

Now, let’s talk about the specifications of the OnePlus TV Q1 series. We will first cover the specifications of the top of the line OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. Both the Q1 Pro and Q1 Pro are somewhat similar when it comes to the internal hardware. Q1 Pro features a 55-inch custom-built QLED display with 4K resolution and anti-glare coating. The device supports 96 percent coverage of DCI-P3 and 120 percent coverage of NTSC color gamut. OnePlus has also added “Gamma Color Magic” processor for image processing.

Beyond this, OnePlus has also added a sliding 8 speaker stereo soundbar. This soundbar offers an impressive 50W audio output along with six-channel amplification. It also comes with integrated support for 2.1 Audio surround sound configuration. It features a minimalist and clean design with thin bezels and metallic stand. The backbone of the stand is known as OnePlus Dock. As previously reported, the device comes with a carbon fiber pattern on the back. Q1 Pro also features matte-finish on the soundbar that integrates seamlessly with the mesh fabric. It also comes with support for Dolby Vision and Atmos technology.

Software on OnePlus TV Q1 Series

The company has already revealed that Smart TV will come with a custom version of Android TV 9.0 with updates for three years. It comes with built-in Chromecast, and support for Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. In addition, OnePlus TV also sports a number of software-focused features such as OnePlus Connect, OxygenPlay, TV Horizon Light and OnePlus Pictorial. OnePlus Connect experience provides OnePlus TypeSync, quick app switching, smart volume control, Wi-Fi sharing, screenshot, and trackpad control. To clarify, this feature works along with the help of a dedicated Android app.

OxygenPlay is a new experience with content from YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Eros Now, Hungama, Jio Cinema, and Zee 5. The software experience will recommend international and local content with voice search and search aggregation. Other features include support for Bluetooth Stereo along with a dedicated Game mode. OnePlus TV also comes with a dedicated smart remote control with USB Type-C port, dedicated Google Assistant button, and more. Talking about the differences between OnePlus TV Q1 Pro and Q1, the Q1 only comes with four speakers in the soundbar. In addition, the soundbar does not retract.