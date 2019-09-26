comscore OnePlus TV Q1 Series launched; specifications, price in India
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • OnePlus TV Q1 Series TV launched in India; features QLED display, Android TV 9 and more
News

OnePlus TV Q1 Series TV launched in India; features QLED display, Android TV 9 and more

Smart TVs

The lineup includes the OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro variants. This launch comes after a number of leaks, rumors, and speculation. The company shared key information about the OnePlus TV Q1 series including pricing, availability, and specifications.

  • Published: September 26, 2019 8:45 PM IST
OnePlus TV Q1 Series (7)

Smartphone maker OnePlus has just expanded its product portfolio in India to include its first Smart TV lineup. The company just announced its much anticipated OnePlus TV Q1 series at a launch event in New Delhi. The lineup includes the OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro variants. This launch comes after a number of leaks, rumors, and speculation. In fact, OnePlus CEO and Founder Pete Lau has already shared some features in previously reported teasers. As part of the launch, it shared key information about the OnePlus TV Q1 series including pricing, availability, and specifications.

OnePlus TV Q1 Series pricing and availability

The company has priced the OnePlus TV Q1 at Rs 69,900 and the Q1 Pro at Rs 99,900. Both the smart TV products will go on sale on Amazon India starting from September 28, 2019. Interested buyers can head to Amazon India to make the purchase. Similar to the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7T Q1 Series will also go on sale as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival. As part of the launch, the company has teamed with a number of Over The Top (OTT) streaming services for bundled services.

Specifications

Now, let’s talk about the specifications of the OnePlus TV Q1 series. We will first cover the specifications of the top of the line OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. Both the Q1 Pro and Q1 Pro are somewhat similar when it comes to the internal hardware. Q1 Pro features a 55-inch custom-built QLED display with 4K resolution and anti-glare coating. The device supports 96 percent coverage of DCI-P3 and 120 percent coverage of NTSC color gamut. OnePlus has also added “Gamma Color Magic” processor for image processing.

OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro specifications and design leaks ahead of launch next week

Also Read

OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro specifications and design leaks ahead of launch next week

Beyond this, OnePlus has also added a sliding 8 speaker stereo soundbar. This soundbar offers an impressive 50W audio output along with six-channel amplification. It also comes with integrated support for 2.1 Audio surround sound configuration. It features a minimalist and clean design with thin bezels and metallic stand. The backbone of the stand is known as OnePlus Dock. As previously reported, the device comes with a carbon fiber pattern on the back. Q1 Pro also features matte-finish on the soundbar that integrates seamlessly with the mesh fabric. It also comes with support for Dolby Vision and Atmos technology.

Software on OnePlus TV Q1 Series

OnePlus TV Q1 Series (8)

The company has already revealed that Smart TV will come with a custom version of Android TV 9.0 with updates for three years. It comes with built-in Chromecast, and support for Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. In addition, OnePlus TV also sports a number of software-focused features such as OnePlus Connect, OxygenPlay, TV Horizon Light and OnePlus Pictorial. OnePlus Connect experience provides OnePlus TypeSync, quick app switching, smart volume control, Wi-Fi sharing, screenshot, and trackpad control. To clarify, this feature works along with the help of a dedicated Android app.

OnePlus TV to come with pre-installed ZEE5 app; strategic partnership announced

Also Read

OnePlus TV to come with pre-installed ZEE5 app; strategic partnership announced

OxygenPlay is a new experience with content from YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Eros Now, Hungama, Jio Cinema, and Zee 5. The software experience will recommend international and local content with voice search and search aggregation. Other features include support for Bluetooth Stereo along with a dedicated Game mode. OnePlus TV also comes with a dedicated smart remote control with USB Type-C port, dedicated Google Assistant button, and more. Talking about the differences between OnePlus TV Q1 Pro and Q1, the Q1 only comes with four speakers in the soundbar. In addition, the soundbar does not retract.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 26, 2019 8:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty
News
Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty
PUBG Update 4.3 live with Survival Mastery, DBS shotgun

Gaming

PUBG Update 4.3 live with Survival Mastery, DBS shotgun

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

News

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Review

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Most Popular

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

OnePlus 7T launched in India: Prices, features and more

OnePlus partners Gupshup to brings smart SMS features to OxygenOS

Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV Q1 Series with QLED display launched; specifications, price in India

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Q1 Series with QLED display launched; specifications, price in India
OnePlus 7T launched in India: Prices, features and more

News

OnePlus 7T launched in India: Prices, features and more
OnePlus partners Gupshup to brings smart SMS features to OxygenOS

News

OnePlus partners Gupshup to brings smart SMS features to OxygenOS
MediaTek MT5670 launched for 4K smart TVs ahead of OnePlus TV launch

News

MediaTek MT5670 launched for 4K smart TVs ahead of OnePlus TV launch
OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream

News

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus TV Q1 Series भारत में 55-इंच QLED डिस्प्ले के साथ हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Flipkart Big Billion Days : Motorola और Lenovo के इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिलेंगे धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Oppo K5 स्मार्टफोन 64-मेगापिक्सल क्वॉड-कैमरा के साथ 10 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगी खासियत

Xiaomi ने होम मार्केट में लॉन्च किया Mi Outdoor Bluetooth स्पीकर

Vivo S1 स्मार्टफोन का 64GB वेरिएंट अब ऑफलाइन भी उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस


News

OnePlus 7T launched in India: Prices, features and more
News
OnePlus 7T launched in India: Prices, features and more
OnePlus partners Gupshup to brings smart SMS features to OxygenOS

News

OnePlus partners Gupshup to brings smart SMS features to OxygenOS
Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty

News

Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty
Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area
Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

News

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner