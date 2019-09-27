comscore OnePlus TV Q1 vs Xiaomi Mi TV vs Motorola Smart TVs compared
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • OnePlus TV Q1 vs Xiaomi Mi TVs vs Motorola Smart TVs compared: Price in India, specifications features
News

OnePlus TV Q1 vs Xiaomi Mi TVs vs Motorola Smart TVs compared: Price in India, specifications features

Smart TVs

The OnePlus TV Q1 series has been launched in India and it will be competing with the Motorola and Xiaomi smart TVs. Here is how they fare.

  • Published: September 27, 2019 12:07 PM IST
OnePlus TV Q1 Series (7)

Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus, launched the OnePlus 7T smartphone in India yesterday. The company also entered the lucrative smart TV segment with the launch of two new models in the Q1 series. The OnePlus TV Q1 series will compete with the recently launched Motorola and Xiaomi Mi TV series. We pitted the three to find out how they fare.

OnePlus TV Q1 price in India, availability vs competition

OnePlus as a brand, is known as a flagship killer, but the new smart TVs are in the premium range. There are two TVs, the OnePlus TV Q1 will be available at Rs 69,900 and the Q1 Pro at Rs 99,900. Both will go on sale starting September 28 via Amazon India.

Motorola has announced a total of six new televisions that scale from 32-inch HD Ready model to 65-inch UHD model. The 32-inch HD Ready TV from Motorola is available for Rs 13,999. The 43-inch model comes with Full HD or UHD panel and is available for Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. The 50-inch UHD panel from the company will be available for Rs 33,999. There is also a 55-inch and 65-inch UHD TV available for Rs 39,999 and Rs 64,999 respectively.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, has 10 smart TVs in India, with prices starting at Rs 12,499 and going all the way up to Rs 54,999. The HD Ready smart TV with 32-inch display is available for Rs 12,499. The full HD model with 40-inch display is available for Rs 17,999, followed by a 43-inch model for Rs 21,999 and other one at Rs 24,999. Then you have a 49-inch model for Rs 29,999, a 50-inch model also for Rs 29,999, and a 55-inch 4K TV for Rs39,999. Lastly, there are two more models – a 55-inch TV for Rs 47,999 and a 65-inch model for Rs 54,999. You can buy it from Mi.com and Flipkart.

OnePlus smart TVs: Specifications

Clearly, OnePlus has a simple portfolio with just two models to begin with. Both the Q1 and Q1 Pro are somewhat similar when it comes to the internal hardware. Q1 Pro features a 55-inch custom-built QLED display with 4K resolution and anti-glare coating. The device supports 96 percent coverage of DCI-P3 and 120 percent coverage of NTSC color gamut. OnePlus has also added “Gamma Color Magic” processor for image processing.

Beyond this, OnePlus has also added a sliding 8 speaker stereo soundbar. This soundbar offers an impressive 50W audio output along with six-channel amplification. It also comes with integrated support for 2.1 Audio surround sound configuration. The OnePlus TV Q1 lacks the sliding speaker, and rest of the specifications remain the same.

Motorola, Xiaomi smart TVs specifications

Motorola‘s 32-inch HD Ready and 43-inch Full HD Android TV are equipped with IPS panel made by LG. It runs certified Android 9 Pie, supports Dolby Audio, has speaker output of 20W. These two Vs are powered by a quad-core processor and comes embedded with Mali-470 MP3 graphics processor. There is 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage. Xiaomi’s 32-inch HD Ready and 43-inch Full HD TVs are also powered by 64-bit quad-core processor. They also come with 1GB of RAM, 8GB internal storage, 20W sound output.

The 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch UHD TVs use LG IPS panel while the 50-inch model uses an Innolux panel. All the four UHD TVs support Dolby Vision with HDR10. Excluding the 43-inch UHD model, all the other three TVs feature 30W built-in front firing speakers. There is a quad-core processor, Mali-450 GPU, 2.5GB RAM and 16GB storage. They also include MEMC to reduce lag with screen shift and gaming experience.

All the six TVs from Motorola also support gaming controller for a seamless gaming experience. Other features include autotuneX display technology that even adds support for 10 bit color depth. Since these are Android TVs running Pie, they also come with built-in Chromecast. In comparison, the 49-inch Mi TV 4A Pro and 55-inch Mi TV 4X Pro come with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. They are powered by 64-bit quad-core processor with Mali-450 GPU and run PatchWall with Android TV.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 27, 2019 12:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

New RCA smart TVs launched in India, prices start from Rs 10,999
Smart TVs
New RCA smart TVs launched in India, prices start from Rs 10,999
Mario Kart Tour will charge you money to play as Mario

Gaming

Mario Kart Tour will charge you money to play as Mario

OnePlus TV Q1 vs Xiaomi Mi TVs vs Motorola Smart TVs compared

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Q1 vs Xiaomi Mi TVs vs Motorola Smart TVs compared

OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

News

OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

OnePlus 7T First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Xiaomi MIUI Camera hints at 8K video recording at 30fps in the future

OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy A70s leaked on Google Play console

Samsung Finance+ launched in India; offers finance to prospective Galaxy buyers

OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

New RCA smart TVs launched in India, prices start from Rs 10,999

Smart TVs

New RCA smart TVs launched in India, prices start from Rs 10,999
OnePlus TV Q1 vs Xiaomi Mi TVs vs Motorola Smart TVs compared

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Q1 vs Xiaomi Mi TVs vs Motorola Smart TVs compared
OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

News

OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate
Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Infinix Smart 3 plus, S4, Hot 8, Note 5 to get discounts

Deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Infinix Smart 3 plus, S4, Hot 8, Note 5 to get discounts

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन 29,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में मिलेंगे

PUBG Update 4.3 Survival Mastery और DBS shotgun के साथ हुई Live

Chandrayaan-2 : नासा ने फोटो शेयर करते हुए किया दावा - चंद्रमा पर विक्रम ने की थी हार्ड लैंडिंग

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale : Infinix S4, Hot 8 और Hot 7 समेत कई स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगी शानदार डील्स

OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: दोनों स्मार्टफोन में क्या है अंतर


News

Xiaomi MIUI Camera hints at 8K video recording at 30fps in the future
News
Xiaomi MIUI Camera hints at 8K video recording at 30fps in the future
OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

News

OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate
Samsung Galaxy A70s leaked on Google Play console

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s leaked on Google Play console
Samsung Finance+ launched in India; offers finance to prospective Galaxy buyers

News

Samsung Finance+ launched in India; offers finance to prospective Galaxy buyers
OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7

News

OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7