Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus, launched the OnePlus 7T smartphone in India yesterday. The company also entered the lucrative smart TV segment with the launch of two new models in the Q1 series. The OnePlus TV Q1 series will compete with the recently launched Motorola and Xiaomi Mi TV series. We pitted the three to find out how they fare.

OnePlus TV Q1 price in India, availability vs competition

OnePlus as a brand, is known as a flagship killer, but the new smart TVs are in the premium range. There are two TVs, the OnePlus TV Q1 will be available at Rs 69,900 and the Q1 Pro at Rs 99,900. Both will go on sale starting September 28 via Amazon India.

Motorola has announced a total of six new televisions that scale from 32-inch HD Ready model to 65-inch UHD model. The 32-inch HD Ready TV from Motorola is available for Rs 13,999. The 43-inch model comes with Full HD or UHD panel and is available for Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. The 50-inch UHD panel from the company will be available for Rs 33,999. There is also a 55-inch and 65-inch UHD TV available for Rs 39,999 and Rs 64,999 respectively.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, has 10 smart TVs in India, with prices starting at Rs 12,499 and going all the way up to Rs 54,999. The HD Ready smart TV with 32-inch display is available for Rs 12,499. The full HD model with 40-inch display is available for Rs 17,999, followed by a 43-inch model for Rs 21,999 and other one at Rs 24,999. Then you have a 49-inch model for Rs 29,999, a 50-inch model also for Rs 29,999, and a 55-inch 4K TV for Rs39,999. Lastly, there are two more models – a 55-inch TV for Rs 47,999 and a 65-inch model for Rs 54,999. You can buy it from Mi.com and Flipkart.

OnePlus smart TVs: Specifications

Clearly, OnePlus has a simple portfolio with just two models to begin with. Both the Q1 and Q1 Pro are somewhat similar when it comes to the internal hardware. Q1 Pro features a 55-inch custom-built QLED display with 4K resolution and anti-glare coating. The device supports 96 percent coverage of DCI-P3 and 120 percent coverage of NTSC color gamut. OnePlus has also added “Gamma Color Magic” processor for image processing.

Beyond this, OnePlus has also added a sliding 8 speaker stereo soundbar. This soundbar offers an impressive 50W audio output along with six-channel amplification. It also comes with integrated support for 2.1 Audio surround sound configuration. The OnePlus TV Q1 lacks the sliding speaker, and rest of the specifications remain the same.

Motorola, Xiaomi smart TVs specifications

Motorola‘s 32-inch HD Ready and 43-inch Full HD Android TV are equipped with IPS panel made by LG. It runs certified Android 9 Pie, supports Dolby Audio, has speaker output of 20W. These two Vs are powered by a quad-core processor and comes embedded with Mali-470 MP3 graphics processor. There is 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage. Xiaomi’s 32-inch HD Ready and 43-inch Full HD TVs are also powered by 64-bit quad-core processor. They also come with 1GB of RAM, 8GB internal storage, 20W sound output.

The 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch UHD TVs use LG IPS panel while the 50-inch model uses an Innolux panel. All the four UHD TVs support Dolby Vision with HDR10. Excluding the 43-inch UHD model, all the other three TVs feature 30W built-in front firing speakers. There is a quad-core processor, Mali-450 GPU, 2.5GB RAM and 16GB storage. They also include MEMC to reduce lag with screen shift and gaming experience.

All the six TVs from Motorola also support gaming controller for a seamless gaming experience. Other features include autotuneX display technology that even adds support for 10 bit color depth. Since these are Android TVs running Pie, they also come with built-in Chromecast. In comparison, the 49-inch Mi TV 4A Pro and 55-inch Mi TV 4X Pro come with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. They are powered by 64-bit quad-core processor with Mali-450 GPU and run PatchWall with Android TV.