OnePlus TV Remote's seamless switching between apps teased by CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus is expected to launch two new TV models called Q1 and Q1 Pro next week. The televisions will bring premium features and refined OxygenOS based on Android to the mainstream.

  Published: September 19, 2019 11:51 AM IST
OnePlus is set to launch its QLED TV in India on September 26. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch two new TV models called Q1 and Q1 Pro next week. The devices are expected to be premium smart TV offering that will challenge Samsung, Sony and LG in the market. Ahead of its launch, the company has already teased some of the key features of the product. Now, Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, has tweeted a GIF detailing the process of switching between favorite apps.

OnePlus TV‘s big USP is expected to be OxygenOS based on Android TV. In the tweet, Lau shows how it would be easy to switch between your favorite apps with one touch. The switching seems to be done using OnePlus Remote app that will be used to control the TV from a smartphone. It shows a simple swipe up gesture where customers will be able to see their recent apps and switch between them. OnePlus TV will come with a remote as well but it does seem like the company wants people to use their phone instead.

OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro: Software and Specifications

A media report claims that OnePlus TV Q1 will feature a 55-inch QLED display while Q1 Pro is said to feature a larger 65-inch QLED display with 100Hz refresh rate. Both the TVs are expected to feature metal chassis and will run OxygenOS based on Android TV. The company has also detailed the OnePlus TV Remote app for Android and advanced syncing features. It has also detailed features such as faster typing, easier searching and seamless syncing.

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro is tipped to use MediaTek MT5670 SoC, Mali G51 graphics, 2.5GB RAM and 16GB storage. It will have 8 built-in speakers and produce 50W sound output. The TV will pack a custom designed Gamma Color Magic processor to support wider color gamut. It is also expected to come with three HDMI, two USB, RJ45, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi support. OnePlus is also focusing on premium design with its TV and it says that remote is inspired by OnePlus 3 series.

In a blog post, Lau added that it will add new advancements in AI, AR, VR and beyond to expand the creative experience. The images showcasing the design of these TVs also confirm that they will be premium offerings and not budget devices. The big question would be whether OnePlus makes these premium TVs priced more competitively than those from Samsung, Sony and LG.

