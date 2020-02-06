OnePlus TV series latest update adds new content partners to OxygenPlay

OnePlus has pushed out a new firmware update to its smart televisions in India. The latest OnePlus TV software update to Q1 and Q1 Pro models brings various new features. The firm has been regular in shipping updates to its OnePlus TV range, but this new one is significant as it expands the list of content partners for OxygenPlay.

Apart from standard Android TV interface, the OnePlus TV series features the company’s OxygenPlay add on. It essentially aggregates content from different apps at one place, something similar to Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI. When OnePlus had launched the televisions in India in October, there were only three partners for the OxygenPlay – ZEE5, Hungama Play and Eros Now. With the new update, the additional list of partners include MX Player, Voot, ShemarooMe, AltBalaji, JioSaavn, and Spotify, reports Gadgets360.

Last month, the company rolled out an update which brought support for the Netflix app. This software update V1.6.0T1911211115 also optimized volume adjustment, Input Source setting feature along with PQ pinkish video issue fix. In latest update, there are a few improvements as well. The biggest of the lot is the ability to use the Prime Video button on the remote to power on and off the TV.

In October 2019, along with OnePlus 7T in India, the Chinese smartphone maker forayed into the Smart TV segment with two 55-inch televisions. The company launched the OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro at Rs 69,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively.