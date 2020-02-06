comscore OnePlus TV series latest update adds new content partners to OxygenPlay
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • OnePlus TV series latest update adds new content partners to OxygenPlay
News

OnePlus TV series latest update adds new content partners to OxygenPlay

Smart TVs

The firm has been regular in shipping updates to its OnePlus TV range, but this new one is significant as it expands the list of content partners for OxygenPlay.

  • Published: February 6, 2020 5:34 PM IST
OnePlus TV Q1 Series (5)

OnePlus has pushed out a new firmware update to its smart televisions in India. The latest OnePlus TV software update to Q1 and Q1 Pro models brings various new features. The firm has been regular in shipping updates to its OnePlus TV range, but this new one is significant as it expands the list of content partners for OxygenPlay.

Related Stories


Apart from standard Android TV interface, the OnePlus TV series features the company’s OxygenPlay add on. It essentially aggregates content from different apps at one place, something similar to Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI. When OnePlus had launched the televisions in India in October, there were only three partners for the OxygenPlay – ZEE5, Hungama Play and Eros Now. With the new update, the additional list of partners include MX Player, Voot, ShemarooMe, AltBalaji, JioSaavn, and Spotify, reports Gadgets360.

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review: Premium TV for big pockets, but...

Also Read

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review: Premium TV for big pockets, but...

Last month, the company rolled out an update which brought support for the Netflix app. This software update V1.6.0T1911211115 also optimized volume adjustment, Input Source setting feature along with PQ pinkish video issue fix. In latest update, there are a few improvements as well. The biggest of the lot is the ability to use the Prime Video button on the remote to power on and off the TV.

Watch Video: Top 5 smart TVs with 40-inch screen

In October 2019, along with OnePlus 7T in India, the Chinese smartphone maker forayed into the Smart TV segment with two 55-inch televisions. The company launched the OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro at Rs 69,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 6, 2020 5:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020
Top Products
Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020
Amazon Deal of the Day: Vivo U20, Oppo F15, more

News

Amazon Deal of the Day: Vivo U20, Oppo F15, more

Garmin Vivomove series launched in India

Wearables

Garmin Vivomove series launched in India

Vodafone shifts all postpaid customers to new branch

Telecom

Vodafone shifts all postpaid customers to new branch

OnePlus TV series latest update adds new content partners to OxygenPlay

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV series latest update adds new content partners to OxygenPlay

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Amazon Deal of the Day: Vivo U20, Oppo F15, more

Syska P0511J power bank launched in India, priced at Rs 1,199

Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 update rolling out

Honor 9N update brings January 2020 security patch

WiFi Dabba to offer 1GB data at Re 1 at up to 1Gbps speed

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020

Top Products

Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020
OnePlus TV series latest update adds new content partners to OxygenPlay

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV series latest update adds new content partners to OxygenPlay
OnePlus patent shows back camera design with a rotating cover

News

OnePlus patent shows back camera design with a rotating cover
Nokia Smart TV set to go on sale in India tomorrow via Flipkart

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV set to go on sale in India tomorrow via Flipkart
OnePlus was the top premium smartphone brand in Q4 2019

News

OnePlus was the top premium smartphone brand in Q4 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone Idea ने अपने सभी पोस्टपेड प्लान को एक्सक्लूसिव वोडाफोन रेड ब्रांड के तहत पेश किया

Moto G8 Power अमेजन पर हुआ स्पॉट, Snapdragon 665, 4 बैक कैमरे और 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Google की सिक्योरिटी में सेंध लगाए बिना आर्टिस्ट ने 99 फोन के जरिए हैक किया Google Map

Infinix S5 Pro पॉप अप कैमरा, ट्रिपल बैक कैमरा के साथ 10 हजार रुपये से कम में होगा लॉन्च, जानें डिटेल्स

Xiaomi Redmi 9A या Redmi 9 भारत में 11 फरवरी 2020 को होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

News

Amazon Deal of the Day: Vivo U20, Oppo F15, more
News
Amazon Deal of the Day: Vivo U20, Oppo F15, more
Syska P0511J power bank launched in India, priced at Rs 1,199

News

Syska P0511J power bank launched in India, priced at Rs 1,199
Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 update rolling out

News

Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 update rolling out
Honor 9N update brings January 2020 security patch

News

Honor 9N update brings January 2020 security patch
WiFi Dabba to offer 1GB data at Re 1 at up to 1Gbps speed

News

WiFi Dabba to offer 1GB data at Re 1 at up to 1Gbps speed