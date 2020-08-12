OnePlus TV series now available directly from company's online store

OnePlus has started selling its smart TV range on the OnePlus.in online store. Along with the newly launched OnePlus TV U Series and Y series, consumers will also be able to purchase the premium OnePlus TV Q1 series on the brand’s official website in India. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Review: Best wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000?

Consumers buying the OnePlus TV on OnePlus.in will also be able to avail no-cost EMI up to six months on leading bank transactions. In addition, the first 100 ‘Red Cable Club’ members who purchase the OnePlus TV on the brand’s website will be eligible to gain a OnePlus.in voucher worth Rs 1000 until August 15. Also Read - OnePlus Nord new 'Gray Ash' color variant tipped to launch in October

Price in India

The 55-inch U1 model is priced at Rs 49,999. Meanwhile, the 43inch Y1 series variant is priced at Rs 22,999. The cheapest option for budget buyers is the 32-inch Y1 model, which is priced at Rs 12,999. All three models were already up on sale on Amazon India, but now you can buy it from OnePlus.in as well. OnePlus’ old Q1 series is also available on both platforms as well as OnePlus’ exclusive stores in offline. Also Read - OnePlus Oxygen OS 11 to bring one-handed usability with updated UI, other features detailed

Specifications and features

The new TV U1 55-inch comes with 93 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and there is Netflix app pre-loaded. There is Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support as well. The OnePlus TV U series features OnePlus Cinematic display which features HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG and Gamma Engine. Burdenless Design which uses a thinner and minimal bezel.

Watch Video: Best Budget Smart TV’s to buy in India

The back is made from a single aluminum carbon fiber alloy panel. It comes with Android along with custom apps like OnePlus connect. This will let users use their phones as a remote. You can now connect up to 5 smartphones and now includes iPhones.