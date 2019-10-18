comscore OnePlus TV series now available via Reliance Digital and Jio stores
OnePlus TV series now available via Reliance Digital and Jio stores

The new OnePlus TV series can now be purchased via Reliance Digital and Jio Stores across 100+ Indian cities. The OnePlus TV Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900 in India.

  • Published: October 18, 2019 5:58 PM IST
Customers can now buy OnePlus TV Q1 series through Reliance Digital and Jio stores. Interested buyers can also get cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on HDFC cards. Other offers include no-cost EMI option, extended warranty and multibank cashback on OnePlus TVs. Both the versions of the OnePlus TV will be available via Reliance Digital and Jio stores across 100+ Indian cities, the company said.

Commenting on this, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “We’ve been working with Reliance Digital since November last year and are extremely happy with the remarkable response we received for our products across India. Reliance Digital has a successful nationwide presence with OnePlus devices being sold across 350+ Reliance Digital stores. The launch of the OnePlus TVs will further strengthen our fruitful partnership, and provide a valuable offline platform for customers across India to physically experience the innovations of the OnePlus TV while seeking to purchase it.”

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup and hole punch display

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup and hole punch display

OnePlus TV Q1 series specifications, features

Now, let’s talk about the specifications of the OnePlus TV Q1 series. Both the Q1 Pro and Q1 Pro are mostly similar when it comes to the internal hardware. The Q1 Pro offers a 55-inch custom-built QLED display with 4K resolution and anti-glare coating. The device supports 96 percent coverage of DCI-P3 and 120 percent coverage of NTSC color gamut. OnePlus has also added “Gamma Color Magic” processor for image processing.

Beyond this, OnePlus has also added a sliding 8 speaker stereo soundbar. This soundbar offers an impressive 50W audio output along with six-channel amplification. It also comes with integrated support for 2.1 Audio surround sound configuration. The difference between both the OnePlus TVs is that the Q1 only comes with four speakers in the soundbar.

The smart TVs feature a minimalist and clean design with thin bezels and metallic stand. The backbone of the stand is known as OnePlus Dock. The devices come with a carbon fiber pattern on the back. The Q1 Pro also features matte-finish on the soundbar that integrates seamlessly with the mesh fabric. It also supports Dolby Vision and Atmos tech. The Android TVs will also come with a custom version of Android TV 9.0 with updates for three years. The OnePlus TV Q1 costs Rs 69,900, whereas the more premium version costs Rs 99,900.

  Published Date: October 18, 2019 5:58 PM IST

