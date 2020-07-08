OnePlus’ latest affordable smart TV 32-inch model went on sale for the first time in India, and it got ‘sold out in a minute’. As posted by OnePlus India on Twitter, the OnePlus TVs were sold out in a minute in the first flash sale. The company will bring the next batch soon, so there is no information on the next sale date as yet. Also Read - OnePlus Nord लॉन्च से पहले रोमानिया में ऑनलाइन रिटेल में हुआ लिस्ट, सामने आई कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

The OnePlus TV 32Y1 model is the affordable one in the three new OnePlus TVs launched in India recently. The launched U series and Y series Android TVs include two models in Y series, which are a 43-inch full HD model, and 32-inch high-definition model. The third one is the 55-inch 4K model in Y series. These smart TVs run the Android TV OS with customized OxygenPlay. Also Read - OnePlus Nord official launch on July 21: India pre-order details, expected price, specs

Pricing and offers

The OnePlus TV 55U1 model is priced at Rs 49,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus TV 43Y1 is priced at Rs 22,999. The cheapest option for budget buyers is the OnePlus TV 32Y1 which is priced at Rs 12,999. All three models will go on sale together on Amazon India at 12 pm today.

Amazon India is also offering the Amazon Echo Dot at no additional cost, along with the 43-inch and 55-inch OnePlus TV models. Meanwhile, buyers of the OnePlus TV 32-inch model can get a discount on the Amazon Echo Dot. They will be able to buy the smart speaker at Rs 1,999 instead of Rs 2,999.

Specifications and features

The new OnePlus TV U1 55-inch comes with 93 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and there is Netflix app pre-loaded. There is Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support as well. The U series features OnePlus Cinematic display which features HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG and Gamma Engine. Burdenless Design which uses a thinner and minimal bezel.

The back is made from a single aluminum carbon fiber alloy panel. It gets paired with OnePlus connect app, which lets users use their phones as a remote. You can now connect up to 5 smartphones and now includes iPhones.