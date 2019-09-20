comscore OnePlus TV stand images are out and it looks good
OnePlus TV stand images are out and it looks good

This new information comes right after he shared information about the software on the product. As previously noted, OnePlus smartphone owners will be able to control the OnePlus TV directly from their phone.

  • Published: September 20, 2019 5:00 PM IST
OnePlus TV stand

OnePlus CEO and Founder Pete Lau took to Twitter to share new details about the much anticipated OnePlus TV. As part of the latest tweet, Lau shared high-quality renders of the stand of the upcoming smart TV. This new information comes right after he shared information about the software on the product. As previously noted, OnePlus smartphone owners will be able to control the OnePlus TV directly from their phone. Lau shared short clips of how OnePlus TV owners can use their smartphone as a remote control. This includes typing on the TV using the smartphone and even switching between different apps.

OnePlus TV stand details

Lau shared two images of the stand where the first one showcase how the display panel looks with the stand. The second image is more of a closeup on what appears to be an all-metal stand. Both the images showcase an oval-shaped metal base that connects with the stand on the back. As reported in the past, the spine of the stand will be connected with the TV from the top. The oval-shaped base is considerably large, likely to evenly distribute the weight of the 55-inch QLED panel on the surface.

The original tweet with the images comes with a caption that indicates that OnePlus is really obsessing over the details. Lau stated, “No detail is too small, from top to bottom. #OnePlusTV”. This tweet came right after OnePlus revealed that the upcoming OnePlus 7T will feature even faster-charging technology. As covered in the last report, OnePlus 7T will come with Warp Charge 30T.

OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro specifications and design leaks ahead of launch next week

Also Read

OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro specifications and design leaks ahead of launch next week

The company has already shared a number of key details about its upcoming OnePlus TV and the OnePlus 7T. In addition, detailed specifications about the OnePlus TV series have already leaked online. As noted previously, the company has already shared the official design of the upcoming OnePlus 7T. The design confirmed that the smartphone will feature a circular rear camera bump along with triple camera setup. OnePlus 7T will also come with fourth-generation matte-frosted glass finish on the back and 90Hz refresh rate display.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 20, 2019 5:00 PM IST

