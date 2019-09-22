comscore OnePlus TV to come with automatic volume adjustment feature
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • OnePlus TV teaser hints at an automatic volume adjustment feature
News

OnePlus TV teaser hints at an automatic volume adjustment feature

Smart TVs

These teasers include both hardware renders as well as software features. As part of the latest teaser, Lau shared yet another GIF regarding an upcoming software feature.

  • Published: September 22, 2019 4:29 PM IST
oneplus-tv-55-inch-teaser

Image Credit: OnePlus

Smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to launch its much anticipated OnePlus TV in the Indian market. CEO and founder of the company, Pete Lau has shared multiple teasers about the OnePlus TV to create hype. These teasers include both hardware renders as well as software features. As part of the latest teaser, Lau shared yet another GIF regarding an upcoming software feature. Taking a closer look at the GIF, it looks like it has something to do regarding the volume levels.

OnePlus TV teaser details

As per the original tweet by Pete Lau, the new feature will “automatically adjust the volume” on the OnePlus TV. You may think that this does not make sense as a TV is stationary and volume levels are rather constant. However, the attached GIF provides us with a proper context regarding this feature. As per the GIF, OnePlus TV will automatically lower the volume when you get a call on your device. In addition, the TV will automatically turn the volume back up when the call has concluded. The GIF indicates that the software will turn the volume down to level 10 during calls.

This new teaser comes just hours after Lau shared the first renders for the stand of the OnePlus TV. As previously noted, the stand actually looks quite stylish and sturdy. The stand also looks quite large in the surface area indicating that it will provide a stable base for the 55-inch QOLED panel. Pas reports also showcased that users will be able to easily switch between recent apps using the OnePlus TV companion app for Android.

OnePlus TV stand images are out and it looks good

Also Read

OnePlus TV stand images are out and it looks good

In addition, the company also teased a seamless syncing feature that converts an Android smartphone into a remote. Users will also be able to quickly type their queries on their Smart TV with the help of their smartphone. The companion app will be able to turn any smartphone in a touchpad and a keyboard for OnePlus TV. The company has also confirmed that the product will run a custom, more optimized version of Android TV.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 22, 2019 4:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Lenovo K10 Plus launched in India; available for sale on Flipkart
News
Lenovo K10 Plus launched in India; available for sale on Flipkart
Realme X2 to feature Super AMOLED screen; details

News

Realme X2 to feature Super AMOLED screen; details

Dish TV and D2h subscribers now get double benefit; details

News

Dish TV and D2h subscribers now get double benefit; details

Zomato Gold extends to food delivery

News

Zomato Gold extends to food delivery

Google Doodle celebrates 80th birthday of Junko Tabei

News

Google Doodle celebrates 80th birthday of Junko Tabei

Most Popular

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Lenovo K10 Plus launched in India; available for sale on Flipkart

Realme X2 to feature Super AMOLED screen; details

Dish TV and D2h subscribers now get double benefit; details

Zomato Gold extends to food delivery

Google Doodle celebrates 80th birthday of Junko Tabei

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV to come with automatic volume adjustment feature

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV to come with automatic volume adjustment feature
Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review
OnePlus 7 series gets official Android 10 update

News

OnePlus 7 series gets official Android 10 update
OnePlus TV stand images are out and it looks good

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV stand images are out and it looks good
OnePlus 7T will charge 23 percent faster with Warp Charge 30T

News

OnePlus 7T will charge 23 percent faster with Warp Charge 30T

हिंदी समाचार

Dish TV और D2h ग्राहकों को अब लंबी वैलिडिटी वाले प्लान पर मिलेंगे डबल बेनिफिट

Lenovo K10 Plus भारत में 10,999 रुपये कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming: तीसरा T20 मैच आज, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Realme Festive Days सेल 29 सितंबर से इन डिस्काउंट और ऑफर्स के साथ होगी शुरू

Chandrayaan 2 Update: ISRO ने कहा कि चंद्रयान 2 मिशन 98 प्रतिशत सफल


News

Lenovo K10 Plus launched in India; available for sale on Flipkart
News
Lenovo K10 Plus launched in India; available for sale on Flipkart
Realme X2 to feature Super AMOLED screen; details

News

Realme X2 to feature Super AMOLED screen; details
Dish TV and D2h subscribers now get double benefit; details

News

Dish TV and D2h subscribers now get double benefit; details
Zomato Gold extends to food delivery

News

Zomato Gold extends to food delivery
Google Doodle celebrates 80th birthday of Junko Tabei

News

Google Doodle celebrates 80th birthday of Junko Tabei