OnePlus TV will come with pre-installed ZEE5 app

Over The Top (OTT) media streaming service ZEE5 has just announced a new strategic partnership with smartphone maker OnePlus. As part of the partnership, its ZEE5 app will come pre-installed on the upcoming OnePlus TV. This will ensure that OnePlus TV buyer will have access to content in 12 languages across the country. The content access includes ZEE5 original shows, Indian or Hollywood movies, and other TV shows. ZEE5 also revealed that users can access content in multiple categories meant for specific audiences. This includes kids content, Cineplays, Live TV, and content meant for heath, and lifestyle.

OnePlus TV and ZEE5 partnership details

ZEE5 also claimed that it is similar to OnePlus as both companies focus on the power of data, content, and technology. Business Development and Commercial Head for ZEE5 India, Manpreet Bumrah issued a statement as part of the announcement. Bumrah added, “We are extremely delighted to partner with a global brand like OnePlus.” He continued by stating. “With this partnership, consumers are in for a treat as they will be served with ZEE5’s massive content library.” ZEE5 revealed that it has launched 25 original shows across multiple genres in 2019. In addition, the company is planning to launch about 72 original shows by Mach 2020.

Vikas Agarwal, the General Manager for OnePlus India also issued a statement regarding the partnership. Agarwal added, “With the much-awaited upcoming launch of our first-ever OnePlus TV, we are very happy to be partnering with ZEE5.” He continues by stating that ZEE5 will “offer our users extensive content across genres for a seamless, variated viewing experience.”

This comes just hours after OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau shared some interesting features about the upcoming OnePlus TV. As previously reported, users can use their smartphone as the keyboard to type on their OnePlus TV. Users can also use the app to switch between recent apps on their TV. The company has already shared the official render for the standalone OnePlus TV remote along with some key specifications.