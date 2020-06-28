comscore OnePlus TV to launch in three variants, prices to start under Rs 20,000 |
OnePlus TV to launch in three variants, prices to start under Rs 20,000

The company is going to offer its most affordable product for under Rs 20,000 in the Indian market.

  Published: June 28, 2020 1:27 PM IST
OnePlus has confirmed that it will be launching three new smart TVs in July. The company is hosting its event to unveil new range of affordable TVs early next month. And now, we can tell you these TVs will be offered in three different price segment. OnePlus tweeted this image, which clearly shows you the prices of the TV will start under Rs 20,000. Also Read - OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z rumoured to sport dual front cameras

oneplus Also Read - OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India: Price, specifications and more

Going by the other figures shared, it’s possible OnePlus will follow the trend of making TVs with HD, full-HD and 4K screen resolution. These are likely to come with 32-inch, 43-inch and most likely a 50-inch screen size. This will put the new OnePlus TV series up against Xiaomi, Realme and VU among others. Affordable segment has strong hold in Indian Smart TV market. This is the reason OnePlus is entering the affordable TV market, where Xiaomi leads with its Mi TV series. Also Read - Budget OnePlus TV new detail revealed; available for pre-order ahead of July 2 India launch

OnePlus has already started taking pre-booking orders for the upcoming TVs. The company has teased its upcoming TV on Instagram, which will be as thin as its 8 smartphone series. Last week, the company CEO Pete Lau had stated that the upcoming OnePlus TV of OnePlus will have a bezel-less design. This TV will get 93 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and Dolby Vision support. The company has also developed a suite of technologies as part of its Gamma Engine. Developed to enhance picture quality, Gamma Engine includes a range of processing enhancements including dynamic contrast, MEMC, super-resolution among other elements.

The brand launched its premium range of smart TVs under the Q series. This offers premium experiences in various sizes. OnePlus launched a 55-inch 4K TV in India last year for Rs 69,900. These new TVs will allow them to garner higher demand. Something which they are also doing in the smartphone space with the Nord series.

