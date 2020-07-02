OnePlus TV U and Y series launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

Chinese technology company OnePlus has just entered the budget TV market in India with the launch of new OnePlus TV Y Series. The company has introduced three models in India today which include two Y series models and one U series model. With this new product lineup, OnePlus will challenge Xiaomi in the affordable smart TV market. It will also force incumbents like Samsung, Sony and LG to offer more affordable models in the smart TV market. Also Read - OnePlus TV 2020 lineup with starting price under Rs 19,999 set to launch in India today: Watch livestream, expected features and more

OnePlus TV Y and U series: Price and availability

The OnePlus TV 2020 lineup prices start at Rs 12,999 for the OnePlus TV Y1 32-inch model. The other Y series 43-inch model is priced at Rs 22,999. While the OnePlus TV U1 22-inch model is priced at Rs 49,999. The pre-booking of the OnePlus TV was already live on Amazon India and offered two years of extended warranty. Though the price of the TVs was not revealed, the pre-booking had a price of Rs 1,000 after discount. The sale for these units begin on July 5 on Amazon India. These will be available offline on OnePlus, Reliance Digital and other retail stores soon. Also Read - Thomson Oath Pro series with 4K bezel-less design launched in India, will compete with OnePlus TV

Specifications and features

The new OnePlus TV U1 55-inch comes with 93 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and there is Netflix app pre-loaded. There is Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support as well. The OnePlus TV lineup has some similarities with Realme, which also entered the smart TV market recently. Xiaomi has been the market leader for eight consecutive quarters and OnePlus wants to put an end to that streak. Also Read - OnePlus TV to launch in three variants, prices to start under Rs 20,000

The OnePlus TV U series features OnePlus Cinematic display which features HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG and Gamma Engine. Burdenless Design which uses a thinner and minimal bezels. The back is a made from a single aluminum carbon fibre alloy panel. It comes with Android TV along with custom OnePlus apps like OnePlus connect. This will let users use their phones as a remote. You can now connect upto 5 smartphones and now includes iPhones.

Oxygen Play is another app that will collate content from different services and show them there. The OnePlus TV U series gets a Data Saver mode which will block background data. These features are coming to the OnePlus TV Q1 series with a new update soon. Most of these features are present on the Y series TVs as well including Dolby Audio, Android TV, Google Play, Chromecast and OnePlus Apps.