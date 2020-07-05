OnePlus TV U series, Y series sale today at 12 pm

The newly launched OnePlus TV models will go for sale at 12 pm today in India. This will be the very first sale of the new OnePlus U series and Y series in the country. The sale will include the OnePlus TV 55U1, a 55-inch 4K TV in the U-series. There is also the OnePlus TV32Y1, a 32-inch HD TV, and the OnePlus 43Y1, a 43-inch FHD TV. Also Read - OnePlus TV 32Y1 first sale in India on 5 July

All three of the OnePlus TV models feature common design elements like slim bezels and a thin body. The OnePlus TV Y series models in particular are very aggressively priced and will compete with the likes of many Xiaomi Mi TV and the various Realme TV models. Also Read - OnePlus TV U and Y series launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

Pricing and offers

The OnePlus TV 55U1 model is priced at Rs 49,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus TV 43Y1 is priced at Rs 22,999. The cheapest option for budget buyers is the OnePlus TV 32Y1 which is priced at Rs 12,999. All three models will go on sale together on Amazon India at 12 pm today. Also Read - OnePlus TV 2020 lineup with starting price under Rs 19,999 set to launch in India today: Watch livestream, expected features and more

Amazon India is also offering the Amazon Echo Dot at no additional cost, along with the 43-inch and 55-inch OnePlus TV models. Meanwhile, buyers of the OnePlus TV 32-inch model can get a discount on the Amazon Echo Dot. They will be able to buy the smart speaker at Rs 1,999 instead of Rs 2,999.

Specifications and features

The new OnePlus TV U1 55-inch comes with 93 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and there is Netflix app pre-loaded. There is Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support as well. The OnePlus TV U series features OnePlus Cinematic display which features HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG and Gamma Engine. Burdenless Design which uses a thinner and minimal bezel.

The back is made from a single aluminum carbon fiber alloy panel. It comes with Android TV along with custom OnePlus apps like OnePlus connect. This will let users use their phones as a remote. You can now connect up to 5 smartphones and now includes iPhones.

Oxygen Play is another app that will collate content from different services and show them there. The OnePlus TV U series gets a Data Saver mode which will block background data. These features are coming to the OnePlus TV Q1 series with a new update soon. Most of these features are present on the Y series TVs as well including Dolby Audio, Android TV, Google Play, Chromecast, and OnePlus Apps.