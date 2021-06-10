comscore OnePlus TV U1S series with 4K UHD display, Dolby Atmos launched in India starting at Rs 39,999
News

OnePlus TV U1S series with 4K UHD display, Dolby Atmos launched in India starting at Rs 39,999

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV U1S series launched in India in three different screen size, the new Smart TV features a 4K UHD display, 30W speaker, and Android 10 OS

OnePlus TV U1S price in India

OnePlus TV U1S, the new Smart TV has finally been added to the OnePlus’ TV segment in India. The new TV was launched alongside OnePlus Nord CE 5G for a price starting at Rs 39,999. The U-series OnePlus TV will be available in three different screen sizes. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G makes its official entry as the second Nord in India: Price and more details

OnePlus TV U1S price in India, sale

OnePlus TV U1S series price in India starts at Rs 39,999 for the base model with a 50-inch panel. The 55-inch model will cost Rs 47,999, while the top-of-the-line product with a 65-inch screen size will cost Rs 62,999. As for sales, those who have Amazon Prime membership, or Flipkart Plus, or the OnePlus Rcc membership will be able to order the new TV from the respective platforms on June 10 at 9 PM. Open sale for the TV models will start from June 11 via the official OnePlus website, Flipkart, and Amazon. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India, HDFC Bank cashback offer and more revealed

OnePlus TV U1S specifications, features

As mentioned, the OnePlus TV U1S series will come in three different sizes. The TV features a rectangular design with a minimal-bezel display. It gets a 4K UHD panel with 93 percent DCI-P3, Gamma Engine picture enhancer, and is compatible with HDR 10, HLG, and HDR10+ support. Other aspects include- MEMC, super-resolution, AIPQ, dynamic contrast, and colour space mapping. The TV has a light indicator on a small module placed below. The backside of the TV is built out of metal. It has a metal stand to hold the TV and is available in the Space Grey colour option. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series getting OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 update in India: What's new for users?

oneplus tv u1s, oneplus tv u1s series price in india rs 39999 47999 62999 launch sale june 10 specifications 4k, oneplus tv u1s series price in india, oneplus tv u1s series specifications, oneplus tv u1s flipkart sale, oneplus

Talking about the smart features, the TV comes with the OnePlus Connect app that allows turning Kids mode remotely via phone. OnePlus has introduced a new Speak Now voice control feature that opens up content with voice commands and the light on the small module blinks when it is activated. The new OnePlus TV U1S has Chromecast built-in and supports Google Assistant. The TV supports all major casting protocols- Miracast, DLNA, besides Chromecast. It runs on Android TV 10 OS and supports popular OTT platforms and apps- Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Spotify, and Google Play Store.

The new OnePlus U-series TV ships with 30W speakers with two full-range speakers and two tweeters. The speakers have neodynamic magnets and support Dolby Audio, and Dolby Atmos format. It comes with an eARC feature which is powered by HDMI 2.1. With the new OnePlus TV, the Chinese brand promises a great cinematic experience and seamless connection. Connectivity options on the 4K UHD Smart TV include- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, Ethernet, 3 HDMI1 ports, 3-in-1 AV input, and two USB ports.

OnePlus has launched a new OnePlus TV camera which can be connected to the Smart TV via a USB-C cable. It will be sold separately for Rs 2,499.

  • Published Date: June 10, 2021 8:06 PM IST

