  Upcoming OnePlus TV to be priced under Rs 19,999; Here is everything we know
News

Upcoming OnePlus TV to be priced under Rs 19,999; Here is everything we know

Smart TVs

OnePlus has reaffirmed that the upcoming Smart TV will feature an affordable price tag. Let’s check out the pricing teaser for the OnePlus TV here.

  • Published: June 9, 2020 3:59 PM IST
OnePlus TV July 2 teaser

Smartphone giant OnePlus recently confirmed that it was planning to launch a new smart TV for the Indian market. The company also confirmed the launch date of the product as part of the initial teaser. As per the last report, the upcoming TV is scheduled to launch on July 2. OnePlus has reaffirmed that the upcoming product will feature an affordable price tag. This likely means that the company plans to target the affordable Smart TV segment in the coming months. Beyond the launch date, the company has just teased the pricing of the product. Let’s check out the pricing teaser for the OnePlus TV here. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series Google One 100GB offer is for 3 months: Check details

OnePlus TV pricing teased; details

OnePlus shared a tweet on its official twitter handle for India with the pricing teaser. Taking a closer look at the teaser, it looks like OnePlus will price the upcoming product below Rs 19,999. In fact, the company states that it has priced the upcoming smart TV “starting from Rs 1X,999. In addition, the company also showcased what appears to be the design of the upcoming OnePlus TV. The render showcases somewhat thin thickness along with minimal bezels. Though, things could be different in appearance in the real-world. Considering the wording, it looks like the company will launch different size variants for the TV. Also Read - OnePlus Z may launch in India on July 10; a survey likely reveals the specifications

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katiyal, ZEE5 CEO

The new smart TV lineup will ensure that OnePlus has locked down the budget and premium segments with dedicated products. This announcement and teaser come months after the company launched its Q1 lineup. Taking a look back, the company launched the 55-inch Q1 and 55-inch Q1 Pro in the Indian market. Also Read - OnePlus 8 review: Buy the phone if quality and performance matters

OnePlus Smart TV with budget price to officially launch in India on July 2

Also Read

OnePlus Smart TV with budget price to officially launch in India on July 2

This announcement also comes weeks after we first saw reports regarding a new OnePlus-branded smart TV. The company is likely to take on the existing competition including Xiaomi, Nokia, TCL, Realme, and more. Inspecting the information already available, the upcoming Smart TV will likely feature a MediaTek SoC along with a Bluetooth-powered remote.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 9, 2020 3:59 PM IST

OnePlus TV: Upcoming budget offering to be priced under Rs 19,999
Smart TVs
OnePlus TV: Upcoming budget offering to be priced under Rs 19,999
Is WhatsApp leaking mobile numbers in plaintext?

News

Is WhatsApp leaking mobile numbers in plaintext?

Vivo Z5x (2020) with Snapdragon 712 SoC launched

News

Vivo Z5x (2020) with Snapdragon 712 SoC launched

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Features

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Redmi K30 Pro Standard Edition gets big price cut

News

Redmi K30 Pro Standard Edition gets big price cut

OnePlus TV: Upcoming budget offering to be priced under Rs 19,999

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV: Upcoming budget offering to be priced under Rs 19,999
OnePlus 8 series Google One offer is for 3 months: Check details

News

OnePlus 8 series Google One offer is for 3 months: Check details
Xiaomi could launch 16GB RAM phone soon

News

Xiaomi could launch 16GB RAM phone soon
Oppo smart TV launch could happen soon

Smart TVs

Oppo smart TV launch could happen soon
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Z5x स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 712 प्रोसेसर के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

HTC Desire 20 Pro इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Redmi Note 9 Pro Sale: इतने रुपये में खरीद सकते हैं ये स्मार्टफोन, यहां होगी बिक्री

Realme Smart TV की सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे, Flipkart मिल रहा है ये शानदार ऑफर

13 साल बाद नए अवतार में लॉन्च होगा Nokia 5310 Xpress Music, ये होंगी खूबियां

