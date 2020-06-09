Smartphone giant OnePlus recently confirmed that it was planning to launch a new smart TV for the Indian market. The company also confirmed the launch date of the product as part of the initial teaser. As per the last report, the upcoming TV is scheduled to launch on July 2. OnePlus has reaffirmed that the upcoming product will feature an affordable price tag. This likely means that the company plans to target the affordable Smart TV segment in the coming months. Beyond the launch date, the company has just teased the pricing of the product. Let’s check out the pricing teaser for the OnePlus TV here. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series Google One 100GB offer is for 3 months: Check details

OnePlus TV pricing teased; details

OnePlus shared a tweet on its official twitter handle for India with the pricing teaser. Taking a closer look at the teaser, it looks like OnePlus will price the upcoming product below Rs 19,999. In fact, the company states that it has priced the upcoming smart TV "starting from Rs 1X,999. In addition, the company also showcased what appears to be the design of the upcoming OnePlus TV. The render showcases somewhat thin thickness along with minimal bezels. Though, things could be different in appearance in the real-world. Considering the wording, it looks like the company will launch different size variants for the TV.

The new smart TV lineup will ensure that OnePlus has locked down the budget and premium segments with dedicated products. This announcement and teaser come months after the company launched its Q1 lineup. Taking a look back, the company launched the 55-inch Q1 and 55-inch Q1 Pro in the Indian market.

The price of the New OnePlus TV Series will be starting from ₹1X,999.

Can you guess the price🤔

Get notified: https://t.co/UiyKu2a8CU pic.twitter.com/3Z1AdXK6J2 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 9, 2020

This announcement also comes weeks after we first saw reports regarding a new OnePlus-branded smart TV. The company is likely to take on the existing competition including Xiaomi, Nokia, TCL, Realme, and more. Inspecting the information already available, the upcoming Smart TV will likely feature a MediaTek SoC along with a Bluetooth-powered remote.